📢 2026–2027 MCN employee benefits now online in CUKO

If you work for Muscogee (Creek) Nation, your 2026–2027 employee benefits details are now available online.

You can review info on medical, prescription, dental, vision, 401k, life insurance, and more — 23 pages total.

How to find it:

Go to the MCN Portal Home

Open CUKO

Click Human Resources

Select Open Enrollment FY27 Guide

CUKO may only be available on the on-site network and may require login.

Life insurance reminder: Do not fill out an Evidence of Insurability form unless MCN Human Resources Benefits Staff tells you to. Open enrollment included a guaranteed issue with Lincoln Financial, allowing up to $300,000 in employee life insurance and $100,000 for a spouse.

Questions? Email the Benefits Teams: