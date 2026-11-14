🚰 Water service restored near 151st & S 49th E Ave

Water is back on after a repair-related interruption in the 151st & S 49th E Ave area, including the Whitehawk Neighborhood.

The city reports that service is restored as of November 13, 2026, 11:39 AM. This followed temporary shutoffs while crews completed waterline repairs.

If you live in this area, you may still notice brief, temporary effects from the earlier interruption, but normal service should now be returning.

The city thanks residents in the affected neighborhoods for their patience during these improvements.