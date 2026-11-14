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Rentiesville
📅 Try Civil War–era games and hobbies on Jan. 16
11 days ago
📅 Try 19th-century games and hobbies at Honey Springs
Curious how people had fun in the 1800s? Stop by Honey Springs Battlefield on Saturday, January 16, 2027, anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a hands-on living history program.
Site Director Molly Goff will share:
- Toys and games children played with in the Civil War era
- How soldiers passed the time in camp
- The practical side of everyday hobbies and activities
This program is fun for all ages, with plenty to see, explore, and try yourself. Come for a few minutes or stay longer—drop in anytime during the event hours.
More Info: "19th-Century Pastimes and Hobbies" living history...
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