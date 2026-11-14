📅 Try 19th-century games and hobbies at Honey Springs

Curious how people had fun in the 1800s? Stop by Honey Springs Battlefield on Saturday, January 16, 2027, anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a hands-on living history program.

Site Director Molly Goff will share:

Toys and games children played with in the Civil War era

How soldiers passed the time in camp

The practical side of everyday hobbies and activities

This program is fun for all ages, with plenty to see, explore, and try yourself. Come for a few minutes or stay longer—drop in anytime during the event hours.