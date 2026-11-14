📅 Nature journaling workshop at Honey Springs Battlefield

Bring the family out to Honey Springs Battlefield on Saturday, April 17, 2027, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a hands-on nature journaling class.

Artist Jim Mullenax of Rocky Pond Pen and Ink will show you how to start a simple nature journal, using quick sketches and notes to notice and wonder about the world around you. It’s designed to spark creativity and curiosity for all ages.

The workshop is family-friendly and free with regular admission to the site.

After the class, you’re welcome to:

Visit the exhibits and film in the visitor center

in the visitor center Walk the six trails with interpretive signs around the battlefield

Just arrive at Honey Springs Battlefield before 10:30 a.m. on April 17 to join in.