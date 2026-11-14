📅 Civil War Education Day at Honey Springs for Students

On Friday, November 5, 2027, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., students from schools across Oklahoma can attend Battle of Honey Springs Education Day.

At this field trip-style event, living historians will show:

Civil War–era military drills

Cooking techniques and everyday soldier life

and everyday soldier life Civilian life during the Civil War in Indian Territory

There will also be sutlers selling 19th-century reproduction military gear, clothing, books, and souvenirs, plus food vendors on-site.

Pre-registration is required and will open soon.

Teachers and school leaders should watch for registration to open and visit the Battle of Honey Springs Reenactment page online for more details about Education Day and the two-day reenactment.