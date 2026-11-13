💬 Why self-love matters more than self-hate in weight loss

A local column on The Henryettan shares a post from Falcon Nutrition coach Jason Falcon about how we talk to ourselves when trying to lose weight.

Jason explains that when he was about 80 pounds heavier, he disliked his habits and how he felt, but he never truly hated himself. He argues that loving yourself enough to want better is what really helps you start and stick with a weight loss journey, not self-disgust.

He encourages people to:

Be honest about habits that don’t match their goals

Be kind in how they talk to themselves

in how they talk to themselves Work on their mindset and mental health along with their body

He also notes that hitting a number on the scale doesn’t automatically create happiness or self-love.

For coaching help, you can visit Falcon Nutrition at falconfnc.com.

This article is general information, not personal medical advice. Talk to your doctor before major diet or exercise changes, and if you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or how you feel about yourself, speak with a doctor or mental health professional.