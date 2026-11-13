📅 Meet a Wrestler Night – support Perry wrestling

Perry Wrestling is kicking off the new season with Meet a Wrestler Night on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 p.m. at the Maroon Athletic Center (MAC).

You’ll get to see introductions of the Perry Junior High and High School boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams, then stick around for poster autographs and a chance to meet the athletes.

Admission is donation-based. Guests are asked to bring items to help the teams through the season:

Boys Wrestling:

Body wash

Laundry soap

Girls Wrestling:

Laundry soap

Shower gel

Towels

Shampoo and conditioner

Deodorant (spray or stick)

Feminine products

Hair ties

Fragrance-free muscle rub (cream or roll-on)

Gallon- and quart-size Ziploc bags

Everyone in the community is welcome to come out, meet the wrestlers, and show support for the Maroons’ upcoming season.