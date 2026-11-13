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📅 Meet a Wrestler Night with Perry Maroons on Nov. 17
📅 Meet a Wrestler Night – support Perry wrestling
Perry Wrestling is kicking off the new season with Meet a Wrestler Night on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 p.m. at the Maroon Athletic Center (MAC).
You’ll get to see introductions of the Perry Junior High and High School boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams, then stick around for poster autographs and a chance to meet the athletes.
Admission is donation-based. Guests are asked to bring items to help the teams through the season:
Boys Wrestling:
- Body wash
- Laundry soap
Girls Wrestling:
- Laundry soap
- Shower gel
- Towels
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Deodorant (spray or stick)
- Feminine products
- Hair ties
- Fragrance-free muscle rub (cream or roll-on)
- Gallon- and quart-size Ziploc bags
Everyone in the community is welcome to come out, meet the wrestlers, and show support for the Maroons’ upcoming season.
More Info: MEET A WRESTLER NIGHT, TUES. NOV 17 | Perry Public...
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