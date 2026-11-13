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📢 Local column urges Christians to grow in gratitude, not pride
📢 Humility and gratitude in everyday faith
Local writer Doug Little shares a faith reflection drawn from studying Romans 12:3, Luke 18, and 1 Corinthians 12:18.
He reminds Christians that following Jesus is not a contest. There’s no prize for praying the longest, knowing the most Bible verses, or having the most dramatic story. Instead, “the ground is level at the foot of the cross” — everyone comes to Jesus as a sinner in need of grace.
Doug encourages believers to:
- Become more grateful, not more proud as they grow
- Avoid looking down on others or copying someone else’s exact walk with God
- Remember that the church is like a body with many parts, with different gifts and roles
- Make room for different personalities, callings, and stories in the family of God
His main takeaway: keep your eyes on Jesus, stay humble, and take the next faithful step He puts in front of you.
More Info: Become more grateful, not more proud - Alva Review...
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