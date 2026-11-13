📢 Humility and gratitude in everyday faith

Local writer Doug Little shares a faith reflection drawn from studying Romans 12:3, Luke 18, and 1 Corinthians 12:18.

He reminds Christians that following Jesus is not a contest. There’s no prize for praying the longest, knowing the most Bible verses, or having the most dramatic story. Instead, “the ground is level at the foot of the cross” — everyone comes to Jesus as a sinner in need of grace.

Doug encourages believers to:

Become more grateful, not more proud as they grow

as they grow Avoid looking down on others or copying someone else’s exact walk with God

Remember that the church is like a body with many parts , with different gifts and roles

, with different gifts and roles Make room for different personalities, callings, and stories in the family of God

His main takeaway: keep your eyes on Jesus, stay humble, and take the next faithful step He puts in front of you.