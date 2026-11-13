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📅 Haskell school events and games this week
9 days ago
📅 Haskell school activities for the week of Nov. 11, 2026
Here’s what’s going on at Haskell schools this week:
- All Week: Middle School Basketball – Twin Hills Tournament. Game times are TBA. Check the school website for the most up-to-date schedule.
- Tue, Nov. 12 – 6:00 PM: FFA Leadership Conference in Coweta.
- Thu, Nov. 14: Middle School Basketball – Twin Hills Tournament Finals.
The post also shares a short message about building strong skills: show up every day, keep improving, follow through with excellence, exceed expectations, and inspire others.
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