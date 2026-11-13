📅 Haskell school activities for the week of Nov. 11, 2026

Here’s what’s going on at Haskell schools this week:

All Week: Middle School Basketball – Twin Hills Tournament . Game times are TBA . Check the school website for the most up-to-date schedule.

Middle School Basketball – . Game times are . Check the for the most up-to-date schedule. Tue, Nov. 12 – 6:00 PM: FFA Leadership Conference in Coweta .

in . Thu, Nov. 14: Middle School Basketball – Twin Hills Tournament Finals.

The post also shares a short message about building strong skills: show up every day, keep improving, follow through with excellence, exceed expectations, and inspire others.