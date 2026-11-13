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⚠️ LeFlore RWD #18 shortens evening office hours to 5 PM
8 days ago
⚠️ LeFlore RWD #18 trims extended office hours
LeFlore County Rural Water District #18 is changing its evening hours at the Summerfield office.
- Tonight, Thursday, November 12, the office will still stay open until 6:00 PM as planned.
- Starting Tuesday, November 17, extended Tuesday and Thursday hours will now end at 5:00 PM (not 6:00 PM) until further notice.
If you still need to turn in your Property Deed, Signed Service Agreement, Photo ID, or Contact Information, you don’t have to drive to the office:
- Email: Send clear photos or scans to Helpdesk@lefloreruralwater18.com
- Mail: Send copies to the Summerfield office
- Phone: Call (918) 649-4957 during regular business hours if you’re unsure what’s missing from your file.
This helps the district keep all member records accurate and up to date.
More Info: Recent News | Leflore County RWD #18
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