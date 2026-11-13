⚠️ LeFlore RWD #18 trims extended office hours

LeFlore County Rural Water District #18 is changing its evening hours at the Summerfield office.

Tonight, Thursday, November 12 , the office will still stay open until 6:00 PM as planned.

, the office will still stay open until as planned. Starting Tuesday, November 17, extended Tuesday and Thursday hours will now end at 5:00 PM (not 6:00 PM) until further notice.

If you still need to turn in your Property Deed, Signed Service Agreement, Photo ID, or Contact Information, you don’t have to drive to the office:

Email: Send clear photos or scans to Helpdesk@lefloreruralwater18.com

Send clear photos or scans to Mail: Send copies to the Summerfield office

Send copies to the Phone: Call (918) 649-4957 during regular business hours if you’re unsure what’s missing from your file.

This helps the district keep all member records accurate and up to date.