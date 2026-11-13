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📅 Iowa Tribe College Fair at Carney Schools Nov. 18
📅 Iowa Tribe College Fair at Carney Schools
Carney Public Schools is hosting an Iowa Tribe College Fair on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM.
The event is listed on the Carney Public Schools events calendar and is aimed at helping students learn more about college options.
If you have a student at Carney, make sure they know about the fair so they can attend during the scheduled time and talk with college representatives.
When: Nov. 18, 2026, 12:45–2:15 PM
Where: Carney Public Schools (on campus; exact room not listed)
Students and families can use this time to gather information, ask questions, and start planning for life after high school.
More Info: Iowa Tribe College Fair | Carney Public Schools
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