📅 Iowa Tribe College Fair at Carney Schools

Carney Public Schools is hosting an Iowa Tribe College Fair on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM.

The event is listed on the Carney Public Schools events calendar and is aimed at helping students learn more about college options.

If you have a student at Carney, make sure they know about the fair so they can attend during the scheduled time and talk with college representatives.

When: Nov. 18, 2026, 12:45–2:15 PM

Where: Carney Public Schools (on campus; exact room not listed)

Students and families can use this time to gather information, ask questions, and start planning for life after high school.