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📅 Nov. 16 College, Trade & Military Service Day at Perry Schools
3 days ago
📅 College, Trade & Military Service Day at Perry Schools
On Monday, November 16, 2026, Perry Public Schools is holding a special College & Career Week dress-up day.
Here’s what’s planned:
- All day theme: Wear a college, military, or trade school shirt.
- 8:15–9:00 AM – Senior Breakfast (for seniors).
- 9:00–10:00 AM – College & Military Service Fair for 11th & 12th graders (students will be called out by grade level).
- 9:10–10:05 AM – 2nd Hour Door Decorating Contest
- Each class researches a career tied to that subject
- Decorations are judged on neatness, color, originality, and career connection.
If you’re a student, plan your outfit and be ready for your grade’s activities on November 16.
More Info: Dress up day: Wear a college, military or trade sh...
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