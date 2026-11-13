📅 College, Trade & Military Service Day at Perry Schools On Monday, November 16, 2026, Perry Public Schools is holding a special College & Career Week dress-up day. Here’s what’s planned: All day theme: Wear a college, military, or trade school shirt .

Wear a . 8:15–9:00 AM – Senior Breakfast (for seniors ).

(for ). 9:00–10:00 AM – College & Military Service Fair for 11th & 12th graders (students will be called out by grade level).

for (students will be called out by grade level). 9:10–10:05 AM – 2nd Hour Door Decorating Contest Each class researches a career tied to that subject Decorations are judged on neatness, color, originality, and career connection .

If you’re a student, plan your outfit and be ready for your grade’s activities on November 16.

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