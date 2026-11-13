📅 Junior High Perry/Morrison Basketball Tournament

A Junior High Basketball Perry/Morrison Tournament is scheduled for November 16, 2026 at the Maroon Athletic Center, 903 N 15th St, Perry, OK 73077.

This is a Perry Public Schools event, so it mainly involves junior high students, their families, and fans of Maroon athletics.

If you have a student playing or just want to support local kids, mark 11/16/2026 on your calendar and head to the Maroon Athletic Center. For exact game times or team details, check the PPS calendar or contact the school office.