Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Collinsville

📅 Donate gently used items Nov 5 to honor local veterans

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GohauNR00

📢 Donate items Nov 5 to support Wreaths Across America

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, you can drop off donations for the Wreaths Across America Garage Sale.

Donation drop-off details:

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Location: Veterans Community Center, 901 W. Main St, Collinsville, OK 74021

Bring your gently used items to the Veterans Community Center. These donations will be sold to help raise funds to place a wreath on each veteran’s grave as part of Wreaths Across America.

If you’ve been meaning to clear out closets, the garage, or kids’ rooms, this is a simple way to declutter and support local veterans at the same time.

More Info: Calendar • Wreaths Across America - Garage Sale Do...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments