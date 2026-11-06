📅 Donate gently used items Nov 5 to honor local veterans

📢 Donate items Nov 5 to support Wreaths Across America

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, you can drop off donations for the Wreaths Across America Garage Sale.

Donation drop-off details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Veterans Community Center, 901 W. Main St, Collinsville, OK 74021

Bring your gently used items to the Veterans Community Center. These donations will be sold to help raise funds to place a wreath on each veteran’s grave as part of Wreaths Across America.

If you’ve been meaning to clear out closets, the garage, or kids’ rooms, this is a simple way to declutter and support local veterans at the same time.