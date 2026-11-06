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📅 Cancer Awareness Silent Auction & Chili Sale Nov. 6
📅 Cancer Awareness Silent Auction & Chili Sale in Quapaw
Quapaw Nation is hosting a Cancer Awareness Silent Auction and Chili Sale on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM at the Quapaw Nation Farmer’s Market, 326 Main St., Quapaw, OK 74363.
- Silent auction bidding: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
All proceeds will be donated to a Quapaw Tribal member or employee currently fighting cancer.
- Chili for sale: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM at the same location.
Quapaw Nation departments are encouraged to donate a basket or item for the auction. Department funds cannot be used.
Donation deadline: Turn in items to Kay or Jamie at Quapaw Counseling Services by Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 3:00 PM.
For questions, contact Mollie Drapeau, Jackie Stone, Kay Henady, or Jamie McNeely.
More Info: Calendar • Cancer Awareness Silent Auction
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