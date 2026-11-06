undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Nov 7: DDA meeting & Downstream Casino payoff celebration
📅 Semi-Annual DDA Meeting & Casino Payoff Celebration
Quapaw Nation Tribal Members are invited to a Semi-Annual Downstream Development Authority (DDA) Meeting & Payoff Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at The Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E Nee Rd, Quapaw, OK 74363.
- Lunch: 12:00 PM
- DDA Meeting: 1:30 PM–4:00 PM
The event will celebrate the payoff of Downstream Casino Resort. Attendees will enjoy a meal, receive a commemorative gift, and hear an update from the Downstream Development Authority.
You can join in person or online via Microsoft Teams:
- Teams Meeting Link: Join the Meeting via Microsoft Teams
- Meeting ID: 256 379 308 581 985
- Passcode: KC7Sp9xY
- Dial-in phone: +1 929-346-6942
- Phone Conference ID: 519 379 41#
RSVP: Contact Lana Lippold at (918) 919-6263 or llippold@downstreamcasino.com, or Hoshi Henry at hhenry@downstreamcasino.com.
More Info: Calendar • Semi-Annual DDA Meeting & Payoff Celebr...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.