Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Quapaw

📅 Nov 7: DDA meeting & Downstream Casino payoff celebration

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPbWJ_1GoclFZa00

📅 Semi-Annual DDA Meeting & Casino Payoff Celebration

Quapaw Nation Tribal Members are invited to a Semi-Annual Downstream Development Authority (DDA) Meeting & Payoff Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at The Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E Nee Rd, Quapaw, OK 74363.

  • Lunch: 12:00 PM
  • DDA Meeting: 1:30 PM–4:00 PM

The event will celebrate the payoff of Downstream Casino Resort. Attendees will enjoy a meal, receive a commemorative gift, and hear an update from the Downstream Development Authority.

You can join in person or online via Microsoft Teams:

  • Teams Meeting Link: Join the Meeting via Microsoft Teams
  • Meeting ID: 256 379 308 581 985
  • Passcode: KC7Sp9xY
  • Dial-in phone: +1 929-346-6942
  • Phone Conference ID: 519 379 41#

RSVP: Contact Lana Lippold at (918) 919-6263 or llippold@downstreamcasino.com, or Hoshi Henry at hhenry@downstreamcasino.com.

More Info: Calendar • Semi-Annual DDA Meeting & Payoff Celebr...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments