Kaw Nation honors outgoing and new Tribal Council

Kaw Nation held its inaugural luncheon at the Carolyn Renfrow Center in Ponca City to honor outgoing Tribal Council members and introduce the 2026–2030 Tribal Council. Kaw Nation Princess Jessa Mehojah opened with a prayer, and Kaw Nation Tribal Citizen and Deputy Assistant Secretary Ken Bellmard and Bureau of Indian Affairs Director Bryan Mercier gave remarks to encourage and guide the new Council members as they begin their term of service. Kaw Nation thanked outgoing leaders for their service and all Tribal Citizens, employees, and dignitaries who attended and supported the event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kaw Nation