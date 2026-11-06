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📅 FCCLA District STAR Events – Nov. 18, 2026 in Fairview
8 days ago
📅 FCCLA District STAR Events in Fairview
FCCLA District STAR Events are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 (all day) in Fairview, OK.
This is a district-level event for FCCLA students to take part in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) activities and competitions.
If your student is involved in FCCLA at Ringwood Public Schools, reach out to Beth Seifried for details on times, transportation, and what students need to bring:
- Email: Bseifried@ringwood.k12.ok.us
The event runs all day, so plan schedules and rides accordingly.
More Info: Ringwood Public Schools
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