📅 FCCLA District STAR Events – Nov. 18, 2026 in Fairview

📅 FCCLA District STAR Events in Fairview

FCCLA District STAR Events are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 (all day) in Fairview, OK.

This is a district-level event for FCCLA students to take part in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) activities and competitions.

If your student is involved in FCCLA at Ringwood Public Schools, reach out to Beth Seifried for details on times, transportation, and what students need to bring:

Email: Bseifried@ringwood.k12.ok.us

The event runs all day, so plan schedules and rides accordingly.