📅 Pre-ACT testing for Ringwood sophomores on Nov. 12

📅 Pre-ACT testing for Ringwood sophomores

Ringwood High School sophomores are scheduled to take the Pre-ACT on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 8:20am to 11:20am.

The event is listed for Ringwood, OK (no specific room given), so students should watch for details from the school about exactly where to report that morning.

If you have questions about the test, timing, or what students should bring, you can contact Gina Bohlen at Gbohlen@ringwood.k12.ok.us.