⚠️ New PIN required for Libby & online library use Dec. 1

💻 New PINs needed for Libby & online library use Dec. 1

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, Stillwater Public Library cardholders must use a PIN plus library card number to:

Sign in to Libby (app and libbyapp.com )

(app and ) Log in to their online library account (for holds, checkouts, due dates)

Your default PIN will be the first four digits of your current library card number.

PINs are not needed to:

Check out items inside the library

Get help from library staff

Get ready:

Find your library card or card number before Dec. 1

before If you lost it, call or visit the library so staff can verify your identity and give you your number

After Dec. 1, you can change your PIN anytime using “Forgot my PIN” on the login page (you’ll get an email link, so make sure your email on file is current)

Need help? Contact 405-372-3633, option 2 or askalibrarian@stillwaterok.gov. Library hours are listed in the notice and staff are ready to assist.