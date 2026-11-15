Oklahoma City’s tech scene is busy right now—especially around government, healthcare, and enterprise IT. If you’re in software, cloud, security, or data, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: EY

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (one of many possible EY offices)

Salary: $104,000 – $194,500 for OKC/“all other” US offices

Type: Full-time

Lead FP&A data and analytics for a global firm, using Microsoft Fabric, Azure Databricks, and AI to deliver finance insights. Great fit if you blend finance knowledge with modern data engineering and want to drive enterprise-wide analytics strategy.

Employer: PGTEK

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid, weekly travel to DISA sites)

Salary: $110,000 – $145,000

Type: Full-time

Hands-on Elastic/ELK, SIEM/XDR, and federal cyber work supporting DISA. Ideal if you enjoy threat hunting, compliance (NIST, FISMA, FedRAMP), and frequent travel while keeping your home base near OKC.

Employer: Express Employment International

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (4 days in-office, 1 remote)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Own and optimize multiple enterprise SaaS platforms for a large staffing brand. You’ll manage configs, access, releases, and vendor relationships while constantly improving workflows and user experience.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $55,400 – $116,400

Type: Full-time

Support a DoD client under the Air Force EITaaS program, shaping knowledge content and UX across IT services. Good match if you blend IT background with strong writing, ServiceNow/Confluence, and knowledge management.

Employer: ISG Technology

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Mid-level role at a managed services provider, focused on onboarding new clients, implementing solutions, and coordinating projects. Great if you like customer-facing work plus hands-on deployments in MSP/Cloud environments.

Employer: State of Oklahoma – OMES

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Be the point person for major IT incidents across state agencies—running bridges, triage, comms, and post-incident reviews. Best for someone with strong IT ops background, ServiceNow/ITIL, and calm decision-making under pressure.

Employer: PwC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (open location, OKC eligible)

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Type: Full-time

Lead healthcare AI and GenAI projects for hospital and health system clients—RAG, LLMs, Azure/AWS/GCP, and HIPAA-compliant data pipelines. A fit if you have deep healthcare data science/health IT experience and want to run large advisory engagements.

Employer: EY

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (open location, US-wide)

Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 for OKC/“all other” US offices

Type: Full-time

Senior technical leader role designing knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, semantic layers, and agentic AI using tools like Stardog and Neo4j. Great if you’re a seasoned data/AI architect who wants to stay hands-on while leading teams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (open location, OKC eligible)

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Type: Full-time

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for enterprise clients. You’ll guide finance process design, configuration, and reporting, while managing teams and helping clients through finance transformation.

Employer: Zaden Technologies

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (FAA Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, situational telework)

Salary: $90,000 – $122,000

Type: Full-time

Build and maintain FAA flight operations web apps in Java, Spring, Hibernate, React, SQL/PLSQL. Good for mid-level devs who like aviation, federal work, and close collaboration with FAA analysts.

Employer: Zaden Technologies

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (FAA Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, situational telework)

Salary: $130,000 – $153,000

Type: Full-time

Lead development of the iPad app used by FAA flight crews, using Swift, Core Data, XCTest/XCUITest, and migrating Objective‑C to Swift. Great if you’re a senior iOS engineer who enjoys mission-critical field apps.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $92,748.96 – $141,816.96

Type: Full-time

City role focused on firewalls, VPNs, IDS/IPS, and network segmentation to protect municipal systems. Strong match if you have 5+ years in network/cyber and experience with platforms like Palo Alto or Fortinet.

Employer: Zaden Technologies

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (FAA Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, situational telework)

Salary: $128,000 – $153,000

Type: Full-time

Senior version of the FAA web role: design and modernize the suite using Java, React, Go, Oracle, Linux, REST, Spring, Hibernate, plus CI/CD tools like Jenkins and Docker. You’ll be the technical lead for the web team.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Salary: $76,274.64 – $116,719.20

Type: Full-time

Mid-level infrastructure role supporting servers, storage, backups, and client systems across the city. Great if you’re comfortable with Windows Server, Linux, virtualization, and enterprise monitoring/patching.

Employer: Zaden Technologies

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (FAA Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, situational telework)

Salary: $94,000 – $130,000

Type: Full-time

Build and maintain Windows desktop tools for FAA Flight Program Operations using C#, .NET, Entity Framework, WPF. Ideal for a .NET engineer who likes steady, mission-focused work in a federal environment.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.