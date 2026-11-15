Oklahoma City has a busy safety and security scene right now—lots of options from retail loss prevention to 911 dispatch and field security. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles paying $20+/hour.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 5929 SW 3rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73128

5929 SW 3rd, Salary: $12.75/hour

Type: Regular Part-Time

Stand at the front of the store, greet every customer, and help cut down on theft. Good fit if you like staying alert, talking with people, and want flexible hours, associate discount, and access to benefits as a part-timer.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites)

Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites) Salary: $28/hour

Type: Full and Part-Time (listed as internship on LinkedIn)

High-paying armed role protecting people and property across the OKC metro. You’ll need a valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed Security License, be ready for 1st or 2nd shift, and can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, and sick days.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites)

Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites) Salary: $22–$25/hour

Type: Full-Time

Visible security presence at client sites with 1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, and summer options. Requires CLEET Armed license and offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)

Oklahoma City, OK (on-site) Salary: $14–$17/hour

Type: Full-Time

Control-room style job watching video surveillance and alarms for multiple clients. You’ll handle calls, document incidents, and work in a secure, tech-driven environment with benefits and multiple shifts (1st, 2nd, 3rd, weekends).

Employer: City of Midwest City

Location: 100 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK (OKC area)

100 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK (OKC area) Salary: $24.28–$25.71/hour

Type: Full-Time

Take 911 calls and dispatch police, fire, and ambulance while monitoring alarms. Strong pay plus medical, city-paid life insurance, and retirement. Requires a City of Midwest City application, data entry test, and background/drug screening.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

In-store loss prevention role focused on theft, fraud, CCTV review, and safety. You’ll investigate incidents, work with law enforcement, and help keep the store safe while supporting overall store goals.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #622

Location: 7800 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

7800 N.W. Expressway, Salary: $17–$30/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

plus possible Type: Full-Time (mid-shift, closing)

Protect associates, customers, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving problems. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City metro (serving Muskogee client sites)

Oklahoma City metro (serving Muskogee client sites) Salary: $16–$18/hour

Type: Full and Part-Time

Unarmed posts with access control, patrols, and incident response across multiple locations. Requires CLEET Unarmed Security License and offers medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)

Oklahoma City, OK (on-site) Salary: $14–$17/hour

Type: Full-Time

Another posting for the same GSOC role, confirming multiple openings. On-site monitoring, alarm response, and dispatch coordination with benefits and rotating shifts including weekends.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City metro (serving Muskogee client sites)

Oklahoma City metro (serving Muskogee client sites) Salary: $16–$18/hour

Type: Full and Part-Time

Duplicate listing of the same unarmed officer role, showing multiple positions. Good if you want steady security work without carrying a firearm.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)

Oklahoma City, OK (on-site) Salary: $14–$17/hour

Type: Full-Time

Third posting of the GSOC operator job, again suggesting several hires. Ideal if you prefer indoor, tech-heavy security work over field patrols.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites)

Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites) Salary: $22–$25/hour

Type: Full-Time

Duplicate of the armed officer role above, confirming multiple armed openings with benefits and flexible shifts for CLEET-licensed officers.

Employer: Freedom Safety Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field across Oklahoma, some travel)

Oklahoma City, OK (field across Oklahoma, some travel) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Not listed (competitive pay) Type: Full-Time, in-person

Field safety role doing jobsite inspections, OSHA compliance checks, and safety audits for a general construction client. Offers competitive pay, 401(k), company vehicle or mileage reimbursement, and paid travel with room to grow in the safety field.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—security and safety roles in OKC tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.