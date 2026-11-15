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🚔 Oklahoma City public safety jobs with multiple security roles
Oklahoma City has a busy safety and security scene right now—lots of options from retail loss prevention to 911 dispatch and field security. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with several roles paying $20+/hour.
Retail Shortage Control Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 5929 SW 3rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73128
- Salary: $12.75/hour
- Type: Regular Part-Time
Stand at the front of the store, greet every customer, and help cut down on theft. Good fit if you like staying alert, talking with people, and want flexible hours, associate discount, and access to benefits as a part-timer.
Armed Security Officer (LEO)
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites)
- Salary: $28/hour
- Type: Full and Part-Time (listed as internship on LinkedIn)
High-paying armed role protecting people and property across the OKC metro. You’ll need a valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed Security License, be ready for 1st or 2nd shift, and can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, and sick days.
Armed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites)
- Salary: $22–$25/hour
- Type: Full-Time
Visible security presence at client sites with 1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, and summer options. Requires CLEET Armed license and offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.
Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) Central Station Operator
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)
- Salary: $14–$17/hour
- Type: Full-Time
Control-room style job watching video surveillance and alarms for multiple clients. You’ll handle calls, document incidents, and work in a secure, tech-driven environment with benefits and multiple shifts (1st, 2nd, 3rd, weekends).
Communication Specialist I – Dispatcher / 911 Operator
- Employer: City of Midwest City
- Location: 100 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK (OKC area)
- Salary: $24.28–$25.71/hour
- Type: Full-Time
Take 911 calls and dispatch police, fire, and ambulance while monitoring alarms. Strong pay plus medical, city-paid life insurance, and retirement. Requires a City of Midwest City application, data entry test, and background/drug screening.
Asset Protection Specialist
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time
In-store loss prevention role focused on theft, fraud, CCTV review, and safety. You’ll investigate incidents, work with law enforcement, and help keep the store safe while supporting overall store goals.
Asset Protection Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #622
- Location: 7800 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
- Salary: $17–$30/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
- Type: Full-Time (mid-shift, closing)
Protect associates, customers, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving problems. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid leave, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Unarmed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City metro (serving Muskogee client sites)
- Salary: $16–$18/hour
- Type: Full and Part-Time
Unarmed posts with access control, patrols, and incident response across multiple locations. Requires CLEET Unarmed Security License and offers medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.
Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) Central Station Operator
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)
- Salary: $14–$17/hour
- Type: Full-Time
Another posting for the same GSOC role, confirming multiple openings. On-site monitoring, alarm response, and dispatch coordination with benefits and rotating shifts including weekends.
Unarmed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City metro (serving Muskogee client sites)
- Salary: $16–$18/hour
- Type: Full and Part-Time
Duplicate listing of the same unarmed officer role, showing multiple positions. Good if you want steady security work without carrying a firearm.
Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) Central Station Operator
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)
- Salary: $14–$17/hour
- Type: Full-Time
Third posting of the GSOC operator job, again suggesting several hires. Ideal if you prefer indoor, tech-heavy security work over field patrols.
Armed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro area sites)
- Salary: $22–$25/hour
- Type: Full-Time
Duplicate of the armed officer role above, confirming multiple armed openings with benefits and flexible shifts for CLEET-licensed officers.
Construction Safety Coordinator
- Employer: Freedom Safety Group
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field across Oklahoma, some travel)
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)
- Type: Full-Time, in-person
Field safety role doing jobsite inspections, OSHA compliance checks, and safety audits for a general construction client. Offers competitive pay, 401(k), company vehicle or mileage reimbursement, and paid travel with room to grow in the safety field.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—security and safety roles in OKC tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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