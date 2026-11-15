Oklahoma City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support roles to advanced clinical and travel gigs. If you’re looking to grow your career or pick up a high-paying contract, there’s a little bit of everything here.

Employer: ComForcare Home Care Vancouver WA

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-home)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible caregiving role helping seniors stay safe and independent at home. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, paid training, holiday pay, overtime, and referral bonuses.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Community Hospital OKC West)

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Front-line registration and insurance role for hospital patients. Good fit if you have 1+ year in scheduling/registration/billing and want front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Southwest Medical Center Jim Thorpe Outpatient Clinic)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level access role handling complex registrations, insurance, and mentoring staff. Requires 4+ years patient access/billing experience and offers strong system-wide benefits.

Employer: UHS – Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Provide group therapy for child, adolescent, and/or adult behavioral health patients in an inpatient/residential setting. Offers competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and career growth across UHS.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient psychiatry for children and adults, with a mix of in-person and telemedicine in a group practice. Requires OK license (or eligibility), board eligibility/certification, and DEA.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level patient care role under RN supervision in pediatrics. Great starter job if you have a HS diploma/GED and BLS, and want hands-on experience taking vitals, helping with procedures, and supporting kids and families.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the day shift CSA but on nights, which may work better for your schedule. No experience required beyond HS diploma/GED and BLS, with full benefits.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Faculty

Salary: Not listed

Academic anesthesiology role with direct patient care plus teaching and supervising residents/fellows. Requires Oklahoma medical license and BC/BE in Anesthesiology; faculty rank based on experience.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $15,000 mentioned)

Hemodialysis RN role managing treatments and collaborating with an interdisciplinary team. Requires RN license, BLS, ACLS, and 1–3 years hemodialysis or ICU experience.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Lead role for experienced radiologic technologists, overseeing staffing, image quality, and equipment issues. Requires 2+ years as a Rad Tech, ARRT-R, and BLS/CPR.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Mobile Echo)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Advanced echo/vascular ultrasound role with mobile and multi-site work, call, and weekend/holiday rotation. Requires completion of a CAAHEP sonography program and cardiac sonography certification within 12 months, plus BLS.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Portland Ave Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift CT role doing scans, contrast administration, and quality control. Requires ARRT-CT within 12 months of hire and BLS/CPR.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – OCOM

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic Multi-Specialty Surgery)

Type: Full-time, Weekdays

Salary: Not listed

Business office role calling patients before surgery to explain co-pays, deductibles, and payment options. Offers competitive salary with bonuses, strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, 7 paid holidays, and weekends/holidays off.

Employer: Avem Health Partners

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Not listed

PRN RN role providing hemodialysis and/or peritoneal dialysis for ESRD and acute renal patients. Requires current OK RN license, BLS, ACLS, and 2+ years clinical nursing (dialysis experience preferred).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Long Term Acute Care)

Type: Travel, Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week, 13 weeks)

Salary: $2,316–$2,513 per week

Travel CT contract with day shifts, full benefits from day one, and option to extend. Requires ARRT (R), CT experience preferred, BLS, and 1–2 years as a Rad Tech.

Employer: Clarest Health

Location: 4243 Will Rogers Parkway, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, Mid Shifts

Salary: $17–$19/hour (depending on experience)

Closed-door LTC pharmacy tech role working with automation (Paxit), packaging, and staging meds. Monday–Friday mid shifts with rotating weekends/holidays, plus medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

(Duplicate of the same Pharmacy Technician role also appears as “Pharmacy Tech”; listing once here.)

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Travel, Days (5x8, 13 weeks)

Salary: Up to $3,207 per week

Adult rehab OT contract in a high-volume department with strong team support. Requires OT degree, 1+ year experience, BLS, and OK OT license (or ability to obtain).

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (clinic + mobile events)

Type: As-needed / Locums

Salary: Not listed

Flexible general dentistry role serving military families in clinic and Service members at mobile readiness events. Requires DMD/DDS, active license, CPR/BLS, and comfort with comprehensive general dentistry.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Travel, Days (10-hr shifts, 13 weeks)

Salary: Up to $3,051 per week

Travel IR Tech contract with 40 hrs/week, benefits, and housing options. Ideal if you have solid IR experience and want high pay plus travel perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings in OKC.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.