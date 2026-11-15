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🏥 Oklahoma City Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Oklahoma City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support roles to advanced clinical and travel gigs. If you’re looking to grow your career or pick up a high-paying contract, there’s a little bit of everything here.
In-Home Senior Support CNA
Employer: ComForcare Home Care Vancouver WA
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-home)
Type: Full-time & Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Flexible caregiving role helping seniors stay safe and independent at home. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, paid training, holiday pay, overtime, and referral bonuses.
Patient Access Specialist – Variable Nights
Employer: INTEGRIS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Community Hospital OKC West)
Type: Full-time, Nights
Salary: Not listed
Front-line registration and insurance role for hospital patients. Good fit if you have 1+ year in scheduling/registration/billing and want front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education support.
Patient Access Specialist Sr – Days
Employer: INTEGRIS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Southwest Medical Center Jim Thorpe Outpatient Clinic)
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Not listed
Senior-level access role handling complex registrations, insurance, and mentoring staff. Requires 4+ years patient access/billing experience and offers strong system-wide benefits.
Therapist (Licensed) – Group Therapist
Employer: UHS – Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Provide group therapy for child, adolescent, and/or adult behavioral health patients in an inpatient/residential setting. Offers competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and career growth across UHS.
Outpatient Psychiatrist
Employer: Vetted Solutions
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Outpatient psychiatry for children and adults, with a mix of in-person and telemedicine in a group practice. Requires OK license (or eligibility), board eligibility/certification, and DEA.
CSA – Clinical Support Assistant, Pediatric Float Pool – FT Days
Employer: OU Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level patient care role under RN supervision in pediatrics. Great starter job if you have a HS diploma/GED and BLS, and want hands-on experience taking vitals, helping with procedures, and supporting kids and families.
CSA – Clinical Support Assistant, Pediatric Float Pool – FT Nights
Employer: OU Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, Nights
Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the day shift CSA but on nights, which may work better for your schedule. No experience required beyond HS diploma/GED and BLS, with full benefits.
Anesthesiologist – Adult
Employer: OU Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, Faculty
Salary: Not listed
Academic anesthesiology role with direct patient care plus teaching and supervising residents/fellows. Requires Oklahoma medical license and BC/BE in Anesthesiology; faculty rank based on experience.
Registered Nurse – Dialysis
Employer: INTEGRIS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Medical Center)
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $15,000 mentioned)
Hemodialysis RN role managing treatments and collaborating with an interdisciplinary team. Requires RN license, BLS, ACLS, and 1–3 years hemodialysis or ICU experience.
Radiology Tech Lead – Evenings
Employer: INTEGRIS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Medical Center)
Type: Full-time, Evenings
Salary: Not listed
Lead role for experienced radiologic technologists, overseeing staffing, image quality, and equipment issues. Requires 2+ years as a Rad Tech, ARRT-R, and BLS/CPR.
CV Sonographer – Mobile Echo
Employer: INTEGRIS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Mobile Echo)
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Not listed
Advanced echo/vascular ultrasound role with mobile and multi-site work, call, and weekend/holiday rotation. Requires completion of a CAAHEP sonography program and cardiac sonography certification within 12 months, plus BLS.
CT Tech – Nights
Employer: INTEGRIS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Baptist Portland Ave Hospital)
Type: Full-time, Nights
Salary: Not listed
Night-shift CT role doing scans, contrast administration, and quality control. Requires ARRT-CT within 12 months of hire and BLS/CPR.
Patient Account Representative – Upfront Collections
Employer: United Surgical Partners International – OCOM
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic Multi-Specialty Surgery)
Type: Full-time, Weekdays
Salary: Not listed
Business office role calling patients before surgery to explain co-pays, deductibles, and payment options. Offers competitive salary with bonuses, strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, 7 paid holidays, and weekends/holidays off.
Float Pool Dialysis Nurse – PRN
Employer: Avem Health Partners
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: PRN (as-needed)
Salary: Not listed
PRN RN role providing hemodialysis and/or peritoneal dialysis for ESRD and acute renal patients. Requires current OK RN license, BLS, ACLS, and 2+ years clinical nursing (dialysis experience preferred).
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $2,513/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Long Term Acute Care)
Type: Travel, Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week, 13 weeks)
Salary: $2,316–$2,513 per week
Travel CT contract with day shifts, full benefits from day one, and option to extend. Requires ARRT (R), CT experience preferred, BLS, and 1–2 years as a Rad Tech.
Pharmacy Technician – Long-Term Care Pharmacy
Employer: Clarest Health
Location: 4243 Will Rogers Parkway, Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, Mid Shifts
Salary: $17–$19/hour (depending on experience)
Closed-door LTC pharmacy tech role working with automation (Paxit), packaging, and staging meds. Monday–Friday mid shifts with rotating weekends/holidays, plus medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.
(Duplicate of the same Pharmacy Technician role also appears as “Pharmacy Tech”; listing once here.)
Travel Occupational Therapist – Adult Rehab – $3,207/week
Employer: American Traveler
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Travel, Days (5x8, 13 weeks)
Salary: Up to $3,207 per week
Adult rehab OT contract in a high-volume department with strong team support. Requires OT degree, 1+ year experience, BLS, and OK OT license (or ability to obtain).
Locum Tenens Dentist – Military Community
Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (clinic + mobile events)
Type: As-needed / Locums
Salary: Not listed
Flexible general dentistry role serving military families in clinic and Service members at mobile readiness events. Requires DMD/DDS, active license, CPR/BLS, and comfort with comprehensive general dentistry.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist I – $3,051/week
Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Travel, Days (10-hr shifts, 13 weeks)
Salary: Up to $3,051 per week
Travel IR Tech contract with 40 hrs/week, benefits, and housing options. Ideal if you have solid IR experience and want high pay plus travel perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings in OKC.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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