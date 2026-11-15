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Oklahoma City
🚌 Oklahoma City Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options
4 days ago
Oklahoma City has a steady flow of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from local delivery to high‑pay CDL and diesel tech roles. If you like being on the road or in the shop, there’s a good mix of schedules and pay levels here.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, help with stocking, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like customer service, know your way around car parts, and can lift up to 100 lbs with help.
LPR Camera Car Driver – Night Shift (Spotter)
- Employer: Guthrie Towing & Recovery LLC
- Location: Routes across Oklahoma (car picked up in Guthrie, OK)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $900–$1,300 per week
Drive a company car all night while the camera system scans plates—no towing, no repossessing, no confrontations. Great for night owls 23+ with a clean record who know OKC streets and can work solo.
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers – OTR Routes
- Employer: System Transport
- Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK (OTR, Spokane, WA terminal)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,045–$2,185.17 per week ($54,353–$113,628.80 per year, $0.55–$0.60 CPM)
- Deadline: 11/30/2026
Haul steel, machinery, and building materials on OTR flatbed routes with late‑model equipment and full benefits + 401(k) match. Best for CDL‑A drivers who can stay out about 3 weeks at a time and handle flatbed tarping.
CDL-A Drivers – Guaranteed $1,679/Week Minimum
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Midwest regional)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Guaranteed $1,679/week minimum, start at $0.73 CPM, potential $2,000+ on top weeks
Midwest regional lanes with no Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days in most spots. Strong option for CDL‑A drivers with 1+ year experience who want a high guaranteed paycheck and late‑model autos.
Delivery Driver – Pharmacy Services
- Employer: Cardinal Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, non‑CDL
- Pay: $17.00/hour + $1,000 sign‑on bonus
- Schedule: ~35 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 2:00am–9:00am, on‑call rotation every 10–12 weeks
Deliver radiopharmaceuticals and oncology meds on set routes using a company vehicle, with benefits starting day one. Good for early birds comfortable driving at night and handling up to 75 lbs.
IFR Pilot – Helicopter Air Ambulance
- Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (7-on/7-off schedule)
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + sign‑on bonus up to $50,000
Fly EC135 SPIFR/NVG helicopter air ambulance missions with a leading air medical provider. Designed for highly experienced commercial helicopter pilots who meet strict hour and medical requirements and can live within 1 hour of base.
Automotive Technician A
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00–$35.00 flat rate, 32 labor hours/week guaranteed
Lead‑level tech role handling advanced diagnostics (brakes, electrical, A/C, drivability) and mentoring others. Great for techs with 3+ years’ experience and multiple ASEs who want strong flat‑rate pay and benefits.
Automotive Mechanic
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate, up to 20 labor hours/week guaranteed
Inspect, diagnose, and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, and basic electrical while helping train co‑workers. Good step for mechanics with at least 6 months’ experience looking to grow skills and earn ASEs.
Auto General Service Technician
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.00–$18.00 per hour
Entry‑level shop role doing oil changes, tires, batteries, and basic services while you learn more advanced repairs. Nice fit if you’re 18+, have a valid license, and want to start an automotive career.
Class A CDL Driver – Home Every Weekend
- Employer: Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.58 CPM, $2,200 sign‑on bonus, $1,000 referral bonus
Dry van routes with about 80% drop & hook, late‑model equipment, and consistent freight. Ideal for CDL‑A drivers with 1+ year experience who want steady miles plus guaranteed weekends at home.
Diesel Mechanic / Technician
- Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Tue–Sat 5:00am–1:30pm OR Sun–Thu 1:00pm–9:30pm
Maintain and repair medium and heavy‑duty fleet vehicles with fast‑starting benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and ASE bonuses. Best for experienced diesel techs (5+ years) who want stable hours and growth.
Delivery Professional (Part-Time)
- Employer: Matthews International
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Schedule: 3–4 days/week including Saturdays, 7:00am–finish (usually home early afternoon)
Deliver caskets to funeral homes using company box trucks and vans, with loading/unloading and some warehouse work. Good side‑gig if you want steady daytime hours and don’t mind physical work.
Driver (Airport Fleet)
- Employer: Hertz
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (airport)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Move rental cars around the airport and to off‑site locations while providing friendly service. Works well if you just need flexible, entry‑level hours and have a valid license with weekend/holiday availability.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving and tech roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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