Oklahoma City has a steady flow of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from local delivery to high‑pay CDL and diesel tech roles. If you like being on the road or in the shop, there’s a good mix of schedules and pay levels here.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, help with stocking, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like customer service, know your way around car parts, and can lift up to 100 lbs with help.

Employer: Guthrie Towing & Recovery LLC

Guthrie Towing & Recovery LLC Location: Routes across Oklahoma (car picked up in Guthrie, OK)

Routes across Oklahoma (car picked up in Guthrie, OK) Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Pay: $900–$1,300 per week

Drive a company car all night while the camera system scans plates—no towing, no repossessing, no confrontations. Great for night owls 23+ with a clean record who know OKC streets and can work solo.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Based in Oklahoma City, OK (OTR, Spokane, WA terminal)

Based in (OTR, Spokane, WA terminal) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,045–$2,185.17 per week ( $54,353–$113,628.80 per year , $0.55–$0.60 CPM )

( , ) Deadline: 11/30/2026

Haul steel, machinery, and building materials on OTR flatbed routes with late‑model equipment and full benefits + 401(k) match. Best for CDL‑A drivers who can stay out about 3 weeks at a time and handle flatbed tarping.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Midwest regional)

(Midwest regional) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Guaranteed $1,679/week minimum, start at $0.73 CPM, potential $2,000+ on top weeks

Midwest regional lanes with no Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days in most spots. Strong option for CDL‑A drivers with 1+ year experience who want a high guaranteed paycheck and late‑model autos.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, non‑CDL

Full-time, non‑CDL Pay: $17.00/hour + $1,000 sign‑on bonus

Schedule: ~35 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 2:00am–9:00am, on‑call rotation every 10–12 weeks

Deliver radiopharmaceuticals and oncology meds on set routes using a company vehicle, with benefits starting day one. Good for early birds comfortable driving at night and handling up to 75 lbs.

Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health

PHI Air Medical / PHI Health Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (7-on/7-off schedule)

Full-time (7-on/7-off schedule) Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + sign‑on bonus up to $50,000

Fly EC135 SPIFR/NVG helicopter air ambulance missions with a leading air medical provider. Designed for highly experienced commercial helicopter pilots who meet strict hour and medical requirements and can live within 1 hour of base.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.00–$35.00 flat rate, 32 labor hours/week guaranteed

Lead‑level tech role handling advanced diagnostics (brakes, electrical, A/C, drivability) and mentoring others. Great for techs with 3+ years’ experience and multiple ASEs who want strong flat‑rate pay and benefits.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate, up to 20 labor hours/week guaranteed

Inspect, diagnose, and repair brakes, suspension, cooling, and basic electrical while helping train co‑workers. Good step for mechanics with at least 6 months’ experience looking to grow skills and earn ASEs.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $11.00–$18.00 per hour

Entry‑level shop role doing oil changes, tires, batteries, and basic services while you learn more advanced repairs. Nice fit if you’re 18+, have a valid license, and want to start an automotive career.

Employer: Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics

Pratt Industries / Pratt Logistics Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $0.58 CPM, $2,200 sign‑on bonus, $1,000 referral bonus

Dry van routes with about 80% drop & hook, late‑model equipment, and consistent freight. Ideal for CDL‑A drivers with 1+ year experience who want steady miles plus guaranteed weekends at home.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Tue–Sat 5:00am–1:30pm OR Sun–Thu 1:00pm–9:30pm

Maintain and repair medium and heavy‑duty fleet vehicles with fast‑starting benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and ASE bonuses. Best for experienced diesel techs (5+ years) who want stable hours and growth.

Employer: Matthews International

Matthews International Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: 3–4 days/week including Saturdays, 7:00am–finish (usually home early afternoon)

Deliver caskets to funeral homes using company box trucks and vans, with loading/unloading and some warehouse work. Good side‑gig if you want steady daytime hours and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: Hertz

Hertz Location: Oklahoma City, OK (airport)

(airport) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $12.00/hour

Move rental cars around the airport and to off‑site locations while providing friendly service. Works well if you just need flexible, entry‑level hours and have a valid license with weekend/holiday availability.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving and tech roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.