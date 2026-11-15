Oklahoma City’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring, from grocery and fashion to auto and sports. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and seasonal roles if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the bulk bins, coffee, and specialty machines stocked, clean, and looking great while giving friendly customer service. Good fit if you don’t mind lifting, moving freight, and working varied shifts.

Employer: At Home Group Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Key holder role in a big home décor store—help open/close, lead tasks, train teammates, and keep freight and stocking on track. Comes with 401(k) match, insurance options, and 25% store discount for part-timers.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role working with fresh meats and seafood, helping customers with questions and special orders. Includes store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off plans, and DailyPay eligibility.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3618 S Newcastle Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good entry-level retail job with benefits options, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Urban Outfitters

Location: 1901 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: From $12.50/hr

Help create a fun, on-trend shopping experience—styling, restocking, and using in-store tech to help customers. Comes with employee discount, flexible scheduling, and growth opportunities within URBN brands.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12–$18/hr + commission + flat-rate on labor hours

Blend of customer service and hands-on auto work—greet customers, write up service, and perform basic services like oil changes and tire work. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay.

Employer: Cavender Auto Family

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line role greeting service customers, explaining repairs, and building long-term relationships. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid time off, paid parental leave, life insurance, and vehicle/service discounts.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help lead a value-fashion store—support sales, supervise associates, and assist with hiring and training. Includes health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Very similar Assistant Manager role at another Citi Trends OKC location, focused on daily operations, team leadership, and shrink control. Same benefits and growth focus with promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, payroll, and customer experience. Designed for experienced retail leaders, with competitive pay, health/dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and career growth.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1614 SW 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time availability)

Pay: Not listed

Cashiering, stocking, unloading trucks, and cleaning to keep the store guest-ready. Offers medical, dental, vision, EAP, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help food lovers find the right kitchen tools, process sales, and support events in-store. Includes employee discount and 401(k) after 90 days (21+), with 12–16 hrs/week and flexible nights/weekends.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and compliance with physician directions. You’ll handle inbound/outbound calls, enter orders, and keep customer records updated.

Employer: Le Creuset

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, Key Holder

Pay: Not listed

Key holder role in a premium cookware store—open/close, handle cash, and help customers with cooking and entertaining needs. Great if you love kitchen gear and want leadership experience with flexible hours (18–20 hrs/week, weekends required).

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range may be provided by employer; not listed here

Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers schedule flexibility, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), tuition help, and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range may be provided by employer; not listed here

Similar Store Crew opening at another OKC location—same duties and benefits, just a different store, so you can pick the one closer to you.

Employer: Under Armour

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.75–$20.13/hr + monthly bonus eligibility

Lead sales floor teammates, read sales trends, and own key areas like visuals or operations. Comes with employee discount, paid time off, well-being support, and growth paths across the brand.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field/route role)

Type: Not stated; ongoing route role

Not stated; ongoing route role Pay: $17–$19/hr + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/yr)

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock snacks, build displays, and partner with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends/major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—retail roles in OKC tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.