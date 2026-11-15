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🏭 Oklahoma City Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Oklahoma City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to skilled trades. Here are a few strong picks if you like hands-on work and steady hours.
Sam's Quality Assurance Verifier
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (S Council Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.10 – $24.60/hour + possible premiums
- Schedule: Example listed: 4:00 PM – 2:00 AM, Tue–Fri (other schedules may be discussed in interview)
You’ll help keep inventory accurate by checking freight and products, and may use powered equipment to move materials. This role fits someone with basic computer skills and at least 6 months Walmart Logistics experience or 1 year of office/computer work, and comes with strong health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and education benefits.
Assembly Support Associate
- Employer: FDH Aero
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level role helping with labeling, packaging, and simple quality checks for aerospace parts. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, want on-the-job training, and can follow instructions in a clean, structured production setting (U.S. person status required due to ITAR rules).
CNC Stone Sawjet Operator
- Employer: Classic Tile, Stone, & Marble
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour
- Hours: Around 40 hours/week
- Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, employee discount
Skilled role running CNC sawjet equipment to cut stone using CAD/CAM and shop drawings. Best for someone with CNC machining and stone fabrication experience, plus forklift and slab-handling skills, who likes precise, technical production work.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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