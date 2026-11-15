Oklahoma City’s aerospace and healthcare engineering scene is busy right now, especially around Tinker AFB and major federal facilities. If you’ve got design or analysis experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site, 1st shift)

(on-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $63,750 – $86,250

Deadline: Nov 19, 2026

Work in B-52 Bombers Lab Operations, creating and updating electrical/mechanical drawings and wiring harness designs. Good fit if you have 3+ years with cable/wire harness fabrication, power test gear, and electrical troubleshooting; U.S. person status and ability to get a Top Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Oklahoma City & Tinker AFB, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,200 – $127,100 (range varies by level)

Join the Test and Evaluation team designing custom test solutions and support equipment for the B-2 Stealth Bomber and other platforms. Requires a STEM degree, active DoD Secret clearance, and experience with 3D CAD (CATIA, SolidWorks, NX, etc.); offers a 9/80 schedule and potential relocation assistance.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site, 1st shift)

(on-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Dec 1, 2026

Lead durability and damage tolerance (DaDT) analysis for B-1 and B-52 bomber programs. Ideal if you have 9+ years in structural analysis, 4+ years in fracture/fatigue/DaDT, and are fluent with tools like NASGRO or AFGROW; U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required, and relocation is available.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support U.S. government healthcare facilities, focusing on electrical distribution, emergency/backup power, and low-voltage systems in medical spaces. Good match if you know electrical codes, critical power, and can design, maintain, and troubleshoot hospital-grade systems.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of resumes they see.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.