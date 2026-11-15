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📋 Oklahoma City Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk & Coordinator Roles
Oklahoma City has a steady flow of office and front desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and local government. If you like organizing details, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Medical Front Desk Receptionist – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Not listed (medical clinic)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: OTHER, in-person
- Pay: $23.96 – $28.85/hour, about 42 hours/week
- Why it’s appealing: Entry into medical admin with no prior medical office experience required, solid hourly pay, and benefits like 401(k), health, dental, and PTO. You’ll greet patients, manage check-in/out, handle calls, and work with EMR/EHR systems.
Part-Time Building Permit Clerk
- Employer: City of Midwest City
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (City Clerk Department)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you like detailed clerical work and public service. You’ll process building permits, licenses, inspections, and utility releases, handle payments, and maintain records. Must pass clerical/data entry tests (5,500 keystrokes) and complete the official city application.
Executive Assistant – Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Executive Team
- Employer: OU Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: High-level role supporting C-suite executives with complex calendars, travel, reports, and presentations. Requires bachelor’s degree and 5+ years Executive Assistant experience. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package including PTO, 401(k), medical, and dental.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Tru by Hilton
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $12.00 – $13.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Why it’s appealing: Hotel front desk role where you’ll welcome guests, manage calls, and handle basic office tasks. Good for building customer service and admin skills, especially if you’re comfortable with multi-line phones and Microsoft Office.
Scheduler FT – Comprehensive Neurology Specialists
- Employer: The Physicians' Group
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Clinic-based role focused on phone scheduling, prior authorizations, and EPIC data entry. Great if you already have clinic experience and want strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, disability options, 401(k), EAP, paid holidays and vacation.
Construction Project Coordinator – City
- Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works, Engineering Division
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.05 – $45.96/hour ($62,744.40 – $95,964.48/year), non-exempt
- Why it’s appealing: Higher-paying admin role supporting engineering and construction projects. You’ll handle advanced clerical work, routing plans, tracking bonds/easements, helping with budgets, and coordinating with staff, contractors, and citizens. City offers strong benefits and retirement (about $22K/year contributed on average).
Front Desk Receptionist (FT) – Comprehensive Neurology Specialists
- Employer: The Physicians' Group
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Patient-facing clinic role where you’ll greet patients, check them in/out, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and schedule follow-ups using EPIC. Comes with the same strong benefits package as the Scheduler role: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), EAP, paid holidays and vacation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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