Oklahoma City has a steady flow of office and front desk roles right now, especially in healthcare and local government. If you like organizing details, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (medical clinic)

Not listed (medical clinic) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: OTHER, in-person

OTHER, in-person Pay: $23.96 – $28.85/hour , about 42 hours/week

, about Why it’s appealing: Entry into medical admin with no prior medical office experience required, solid hourly pay, and benefits like 401(k), health, dental, and PTO. You’ll greet patients, manage check-in/out, handle calls, and work with EMR/EHR systems.

Employer: City of Midwest City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (City Clerk Department)

(City Clerk Department) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you like detailed clerical work and public service. You’ll process building permits, licenses, inspections, and utility releases, handle payments, and maintain records. Must pass clerical/data entry tests (5,500 keystrokes) and complete the official city application.

Employer: OU Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: High-level role supporting C-suite executives with complex calendars, travel, reports, and presentations. Requires bachelor’s degree and 5+ years Executive Assistant experience. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package including PTO, 401(k), medical, and dental.

Employer: Tru by Hilton

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $12.00 – $13.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Why it’s appealing: Hotel front desk role where you’ll welcome guests, manage calls, and handle basic office tasks. Good for building customer service and admin skills, especially if you’re comfortable with multi-line phones and Microsoft Office.

Employer: The Physicians' Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Clinic-based role focused on phone scheduling, prior authorizations, and EPIC data entry. Great if you already have clinic experience and want strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, disability options, 401(k), EAP, paid holidays and vacation.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works, Engineering Division

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.05 – $45.96/hour ( $62,744.40 – $95,964.48/year ), non-exempt

( ), non-exempt Why it’s appealing: Higher-paying admin role supporting engineering and construction projects. You’ll handle advanced clerical work, routing plans, tracking bonds/easements, helping with budgets, and coordinating with staff, contractors, and citizens. City offers strong benefits and retirement (about $22K/year contributed on average).

Employer: The Physicians' Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Patient-facing clinic role where you’ll greet patients, check them in/out, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and schedule follow-ups using EPIC. Comes with the same strong benefits package as the Scheduler role: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), EAP, paid holidays and vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.