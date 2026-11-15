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Oklahoma City
🍽️ Several Hospitality & Food Service Jobs in Oklahoma City
4 days ago
Oklahoma City’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, resorts, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like working with people, food, or both, there’s a good mix of entry-level and experienced roles open.
Traveling Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (heavy out-of-state travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$25/hour + overtime eligible
Work 30 days on/14 days off in a fast-moving culinary team. Roles range from kitchen assistant to culinary project manager, so you can start entry-level or step into leadership if you have experience.
Cook – Baptist Medical Center
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
Prepare meals for patients, staff, and events at Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in healthcare food service.
Hourly Restaurant Manager – Tucker's Onion Burgers
- Employer: A Good Egg Dining Group
- Location: Oklahoma City & Edmond, OK
- Type: Full-time
Lead shifts at a popular local burger spot, handling training, service, and daily operations. Ideal for someone with 3+ years restaurant management experience who loves fast-casual and strong hospitality.
Fazoli’s Cook
- Employer: TravelCenters of America
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.50/hour
Cook and prep Italian-style fast-casual food at a busy travel center. Comes with benefits, meal discounts, and growth potential in a large national company.
Front Desk Agent – Aloft OKC Quail Springs
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
Check guests in and out, answer questions, and upsell hotel services at a modern Aloft property. Great if you enjoy people-facing work and want a hotel career path with a big management company.
Hospitality Attendant
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
Guest-focused role with weekends off, helping create a smooth, welcoming experience around the hotel. Nice option if you like service work but want a more regular schedule.
Crew Member
- Employer: SONIC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
Entry-level drive-in role making and packaging food, drinks, and treats. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and growth opportunities—good for students or side income.
Cook
- Employer: SONIC
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
Focus on cooking and assembling SONIC menu items while working closely with the crew. Same perks as other SONIC roles, with a kitchen-first focus.
Dietary Cook – Senior Care
- Employer: MGM Healthcare (South Pointe Rehabilitation & Care Center)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 PM–8:00 PM
Cook for residents in a rehab and care center, following menus and special diets. Offers PTO, holidays with premium pay, tuition help, and 401(k) with match.
Child Care Center Cook
- Employer: Learning Care
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
Prepare kid-friendly meals and snacks on a set daytime schedule—no nights or weekends. Includes childcare discount, benefits, PTO, and chances to help in classrooms.
Cook I / Lead Cook
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
Lead a station, execute complex recipes, and help direct other cooks in a Hilton kitchen. Strong fit for experienced cooks who want hotel-brand benefits and travel perks.
Night Auditor – Fairfield Inn & Suites OKC Downtown
- Employer: Fairfield Inn and Suites Oklahoma City Downtown
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Bricktown)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time (overnight 11 PM–7 AM)
- Pay: From $15/hour
Overnight front desk role handling guest service plus end-of-day reports. Good if you’re a night owl and want hotel discounts, health benefits, and PTO.
Bartender – Chido, OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
Mix and serve drinks at a new resort and indoor waterpark, guiding guests through the beverage menu. Best for bartenders with 2–4 years’ experience and a current license who like a busy, resort vibe.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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