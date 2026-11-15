Oklahoma City’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, resorts, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like working with people, food, or both, there’s a good mix of entry-level and experienced roles open.

Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.

Cotton Holdings Inc. Location: Oklahoma City, OK (heavy out-of-state travel)

(heavy out-of-state travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$25/hour + overtime eligible

Work 30 days on/14 days off in a fast-moving culinary team. Roles range from kitchen assistant to culinary project manager, so you can start entry-level or step into leadership if you have experience.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Prepare meals for patients, staff, and events at Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in healthcare food service.

Employer: A Good Egg Dining Group

Location: Oklahoma City & Edmond, OK

Type: Full-time

Lead shifts at a popular local burger spot, handling training, service, and daily operations. Ideal for someone with 3+ years restaurant management experience who loves fast-casual and strong hospitality.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50/hour

Cook and prep Italian-style fast-casual food at a busy travel center. Comes with benefits, meal discounts, and growth potential in a large national company.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Check guests in and out, answer questions, and upsell hotel services at a modern Aloft property. Great if you enjoy people-facing work and want a hotel career path with a big management company.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Guest-focused role with weekends off, helping create a smooth, welcoming experience around the hotel. Nice option if you like service work but want a more regular schedule.

Employer: SONIC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Entry-level drive-in role making and packaging food, drinks, and treats. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and growth opportunities—good for students or side income.

Employer: SONIC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Focus on cooking and assembling SONIC menu items while working closely with the crew. Same perks as other SONIC roles, with a kitchen-first focus.

Employer: MGM Healthcare (South Pointe Rehabilitation & Care Center)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 PM–8:00 PM

Cook for residents in a rehab and care center, following menus and special diets. Offers PTO, holidays with premium pay, tuition help, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Learning Care

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Prepare kid-friendly meals and snacks on a set daytime schedule—no nights or weekends. Includes childcare discount, benefits, PTO, and chances to help in classrooms.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Lead a station, execute complex recipes, and help direct other cooks in a Hilton kitchen. Strong fit for experienced cooks who want hotel-brand benefits and travel perks.

Employer: Fairfield Inn and Suites Oklahoma City Downtown

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Bricktown)

Type: Part-time or Full-time (overnight 11 PM–7 AM )

Part-time or Full-time (overnight ) Pay: From $15/hour

Overnight front desk role handling guest service plus end-of-day reports. Good if you’re a night owl and want hotel discounts, health benefits, and PTO.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Mix and serve drinks at a new resort and indoor waterpark, guiding guests through the beverage menu. Best for bartenders with 2–4 years’ experience and a current license who like a busy, resort vibe.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.