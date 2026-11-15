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Oklahoma City
👔 Oklahoma City Exec & Management Roundup – Multiple Open Roles
4 days ago
Oklahoma City has a busy leadership job market right now, from healthcare and higher ed to tech and sports. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a management role, these openings are worth a look.
Senior Operations Specialist
- Employer: Staton Financial Group, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)
- Type: Full-time (31 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs day-to-day operations for an investment advisory office—account setup, transactions, data accuracy, and compliance. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, know financial software/CRMs, and like improving processes while mentoring junior staff.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager – Technical Project Manager / Scrum Master
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors to ship new features on time and on budget. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in tech project management, strong Scrum skills, and experience with enterprise software.
Director Revenue Cycle Transformation & Performance
- Employer: INTEGRIS Health
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact leadership role driving revenue cycle redesign across Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system. You’ll lead cross-functional initiatives, partner with IT on Epic/RPA/AI, and manage a portfolio of performance projects—great for seasoned healthcare transformation leaders.
Director of Institutional Grants and Compliance
- Employer: Oklahoma State University–Oklahoma City
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (campus-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000
Serve as OSU-OKC’s lead grants professional, from finding funding and writing proposals to post-award compliance and reporting. Perfect for someone with several years of higher-ed or nonprofit grant experience who enjoys both strategy and hands-on writing and budgeting.
DoW SkillBridge Project Manager – Military-to-Civilian Career Transition
- Employer: Larson Design Group
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time SkillBridge internship (active-duty only)
- Salary: Not listed (SkillBridge program)
For active-duty service members, this SkillBridge role lets you support planning and delivery of AEC projects (master planning, landscape architecture, GIS) while you transition to civilian life. You’ll work with project scopes, schedules, budgets, and client updates using PMI-style practices.
Event and Venue General Manager, Oklahoma City
- Employer: LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (aligned to OKC market)
Lead operations for the OKC Olympic competition venues (Softball Park and Whitewater Center) for LA28. This is a big-stage role for someone with 8+ years running large sports or entertainment events, managing budgets, risk, and cross-functional venue teams.
Practice Administrator (70638)
- Employer: Variety Care
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee daily operations and staff at a community health clinic, focusing on patient access, quality, and productivity. Good match if you have supervisory experience, strong leadership and organizational skills, and comfort with Medicaid and clinic workflows.
Partner Operations Manager
- Employer: Acrisure (Auris)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site collaboration)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own end-to-end onboarding and lifecycle management for referral and reseller partners—contracts, Salesforce setup, data integrity, and ongoing updates. Great for someone with 3+ years in partner ops or account admin plus strong Salesforce and DocuSign experience.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Premier Trailer Leasing
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run branch operations for a major trailer leasing company—inspections, maintenance coordination, inventory, cost control, and customer support. Best for hands-on leaders with trailer or equipment knowledge who like a mix of yard work, vendor management, and office tasks.
Senior Project Manager
- Employer: Terracon
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead large, complex engineering projects (facilities, materials, environmental, or geotechnical) from scope and budget through delivery. Ideal for a senior technical leader (10+ years) who can manage risk, mentor staff, and keep clients happy; PE/PG preferred.
Practice Manager – Comprehensive Neurology Specialists
- Employer: The Physicians' Group
- Location: North Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Not listed (clinic leadership role)
- Salary: Not listed
Manage daily operations for a neurology practice—staff hiring and reviews, productivity, expenses, and patient experience. Strong fit if you have prior practice leadership, and experience with neurology and EPIC is a plus.
Program Manager, FAA Flight Operations Software
- Employer: Zaden Technologies
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (FAA Mike Monroney Center, some telework)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $184,000 per year
Lead the program building the FAA’s flight operations iPad app and web suite, acting as the main point of contact for cost, schedule, and quality. Great for very experienced program managers (15+ years) with software, Agile/Jira, and aviation or federal background.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary shows.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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