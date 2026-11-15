Oklahoma City has a busy leadership job market right now, from healthcare and higher ed to tech and sports. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a management role, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Staton Financial Group, Inc.

Staton Financial Group, Inc. Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site)

Type: Full-time (31 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

This role runs day-to-day operations for an investment advisory office—account setup, transactions, data accuracy, and compliance. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, know financial software/CRMs, and like improving processes while mentoring junior staff.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors to ship new features on time and on budget. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in tech project management, strong Scrum skills, and experience with enterprise software.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role driving revenue cycle redesign across Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system. You’ll lead cross-functional initiatives, partner with IT on Epic/RPA/AI, and manage a portfolio of performance projects—great for seasoned healthcare transformation leaders.

Employer: Oklahoma State University–Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (campus-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000

Serve as OSU-OKC’s lead grants professional, from finding funding and writing proposals to post-award compliance and reporting. Perfect for someone with several years of higher-ed or nonprofit grant experience who enjoys both strategy and hands-on writing and budgeting.

Employer: Larson Design Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time SkillBridge internship (active-duty only)

Salary: Not listed (SkillBridge program)

For active-duty service members, this SkillBridge role lets you support planning and delivery of AEC projects (master planning, landscape architecture, GIS) while you transition to civilian life. You’ll work with project scopes, schedules, budgets, and client updates using PMI-style practices.

Employer: LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (aligned to OKC market)

Lead operations for the OKC Olympic competition venues (Softball Park and Whitewater Center) for LA28. This is a big-stage role for someone with 8+ years running large sports or entertainment events, managing budgets, risk, and cross-functional venue teams.

Employer: Variety Care

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily operations and staff at a community health clinic, focusing on patient access, quality, and productivity. Good match if you have supervisory experience, strong leadership and organizational skills, and comfort with Medicaid and clinic workflows.

Employer: Acrisure (Auris)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site collaboration)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end onboarding and lifecycle management for referral and reseller partners—contracts, Salesforce setup, data integrity, and ongoing updates. Great for someone with 3+ years in partner ops or account admin plus strong Salesforce and DocuSign experience.

Employer: Premier Trailer Leasing

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run branch operations for a major trailer leasing company—inspections, maintenance coordination, inventory, cost control, and customer support. Best for hands-on leaders with trailer or equipment knowledge who like a mix of yard work, vendor management, and office tasks.

Employer: Terracon

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large, complex engineering projects (facilities, materials, environmental, or geotechnical) from scope and budget through delivery. Ideal for a senior technical leader (10+ years) who can manage risk, mentor staff, and keep clients happy; PE/PG preferred.

Employer: The Physicians' Group

Location: North Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not listed (clinic leadership role)

Not listed (clinic leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Manage daily operations for a neurology practice—staff hiring and reviews, productivity, expenses, and patient experience. Strong fit if you have prior practice leadership, and experience with neurology and EPIC is a plus.

Employer: Zaden Technologies

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (FAA Mike Monroney Center, some telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $184,000 per year

Lead the program building the FAA’s flight operations iPad app and web suite, acting as the main point of contact for cost, schedule, and quality. Great for very experienced program managers (15+ years) with software, Agile/Jira, and aviation or federal background.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary shows.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.