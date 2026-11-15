Oklahoma City’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong openings in compliance, healthcare law, and federal appellate work. If you’ve got a JD and solid experience, there are some serious career moves here.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Healthcare, pharmacy, privacy, PBM operations

You’ll advise leadership on healthcare, pharmacy, and privacy regulations, and draft and negotiate complex client, vendor, and data-sharing agreements. Good fit if you know healthcare/pharmacy law, can turn regulations into clear policies, and like partnering with business leaders on new products and operations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, vacation, personal and family sick leave, and more (see PwC benefits link in posting)

Lead regulatory compliance and risk management work for clients, build and guide teams, and design and maintain compliance programs and frameworks. Ideal if you have 6+ years of experience, strong analytics, and enjoy coaching teams through complex audits, risk assessments, and global trade/compliance issues.

Employer: United States Attorneys' Offices (Western District of Oklahoma)

(Western District of Oklahoma) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, multiple permanent appointments

Salary: $76,748 – $197,100 (includes 17.06% locality pay)

Application Window: Open, continuous announcement through May 31, 2027, reviewed about every two weeks until filled

Join the Appellate Unit of the Criminal Division, handling briefing and oral argument in the Tenth Circuit, habeas matters, and special projects like compassionate release. You’ll also support other AUSAs with research and brief review. Requires a J.D., active bar membership (any U.S. jurisdiction), at least one year of post-JD experience, and U.S. citizenship; strong writing and appellate skills are key.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.