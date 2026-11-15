Oklahoma City is hot right now for sales and marketing pros, especially in healthcare and B2B. Several roles here pay well into six figures and offer room to grow.

Employer: BridgeTower Media

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Hybrid – 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell first-party data–driven, omni-channel B2B marketing solutions to C‑suite and senior marketing leaders. Great fit if you love hunting for new business, closing complex digital/event sponsorship deals, and want strong benefits plus unlimited PTO.

Employer: UCB

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Field / Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,000–$174,000/year base

Lead dermatology product sales for severe immunologic disease in a defined territory, calling on HCPs and office staff. Ideal if you have 3+ years pharma/biotech/device sales, understand managed care, and want a high base plus big-impact clinical work.

Employer: Inizio Engage (for Aquestive Therapeutics)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year expected

Help launch Anaphylm™, a potential first-in-class, needle-free epinephrine product, educating allergy and other specialists. Great for 3+ year pharma/specialty/B2B reps who like launch environments, payer strategy, and high-touch clinical education.

Employer: PwC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location)

Lead firmwide internal communications and change initiatives within PwC’s Internal Firm Services. Best for senior pros with 8+ years corporate communications, strong storytelling and change management skills, and experience advising executives.

Employer: Humana

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Field-based, local territory)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Total Pay Range: $28,600–$119,400/year (base + commission)

Sell Medicare Advantage and related plans through in-home visits, community events, and grassroots marketing. Good for licensed (or soon-to-be licensed) health insurance agents who enjoy face-to-face sales and flexible schedules, including some nights/weekends.

Employer: Harmony Nutraceuticals, LLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (In-person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day marketing for a nutraceutical brand—social media, content, project management, CRM (HubSpot), and partner outreach. Great if you want an in-person, hands-on role in health & wellness with room to shape strategy and systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.