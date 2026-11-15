Oklahoma City has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Each one has a different personality, but all of them are hoping for a safe, cozy place to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Georgie:

Georgie is a total lovebug who adores kisses and cuddles. He’s a champion biscuit-maker and purrs loudly when he’s happy. When he’s not snuggled up, he enjoys playing with toys and springs and has a soft spot for churu treats.

Georgie came from the streets, so other cats and dogs can feel overwhelming for him at first. He’ll need a slow, gentle introduction to any resident pets and a patient family who will let him adjust at his own pace.

👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Butternut:

Butternut Squash is a gentle, calm little princess. She’s very sweet and gets along well with other cats, especially younger kittens. Her purr is quiet, but her amber-gold eyes show how much she loves cuddles and pets. She was even easygoing during bath time, which says a lot about her easy nature.

Butternut will do best in a home where she’ll get lots of attention and affection.

👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

This handsome brown tabby boy has a medium-length coat and is looking for a second chance through the city shelter. Details are limited online, so calling the shelter with his listing link handy is the best way to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet this brown tabby adult male on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Gray/blue or silver tabby Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

This longhaired gray/blue tabby girl has a soft, fluffy coat and a classic tabby pattern. The shelter listing doesn’t share much about her yet, so a quick call or visit will help you find out if she’s the right match for your home.

👉 Meet this gray/blue tabby adult female on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division

Phone: (405) 297-3100

This young brown tabby has a short, easy-care coat and is available through the city shelter. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, he may be a great fit—reach out to the shelter for more info about his temperament and any compatibility notes.

👉 Meet this young brown tabby male on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Darth Vader:

Despite his big name, Darth Vader is a sweet, shy kitten. He can be a little nervous at first and needs time to warm up to new people. Having his siblings around helps his confidence and brings out his playful side. With patience and a calm home, his gentle personality really shines.

👉 Meet Darth Vader and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Central Oklahoma Humane Society - Adoption Center

Phone: (405) 286-1229 ext.1

About Alfie:

Alfie is a charming boy with big blue eyes who loves to hold down the fort. At mealtimes, he chirps softly to remind you to fill the bowl a little faster. He enjoys playing and perching on cat trees during the day. Alfie has been sharing space with his sister, Queen, and is now ready for his forever home.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oklahoma City, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these kitties with friends, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place one of these cats has been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.