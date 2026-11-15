Here are some free items your neighbors in Oklahoma City are offering. If you see something you like, reach out quickly—most are first come, first served.

Item: Free cat

Condition: Not specified (see flyer in listing)

Location: Falcon Pointe, Oklahoma City, OK

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving away a cat and asks you to check the flyer in the listing for full details. If you’re looking for a new pet, be sure to read the flyer for info on temperament, age, and any special needs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Multiple strings of “old-fashioned” incandescent Christmas lights

Condition: Used, quantity not specified

Location: Westlake, Oklahoma City, OK

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor has a lot of pre-LED incandescent Christmas light strings and wants them to go to a person or organization that can use them (they prefer not to give them to Goodwill). If you decorate for the holidays, do crafts, or help with community displays, this could be a great fit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of Christmas and home décor items

Condition: Not specified

Location: Greenbriar Kingspark, Oklahoma City, OK

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering a box of mixed Christmas and home décor. It’s free, first come gets it, and you’ll need to message the poster to arrange pickup. Great if you’re decorating on a budget or like to repurpose décor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark brown 3-drawer dresser with silver-colored handles

Condition: No issues, just replaced with a taller piece

Dimensions: 30" W x 15" D x 18" H

Location: Near NW Expressway & Council, Northridge, Oklahoma City, OK

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy 3-drawer dresser in dark brown, with silver-colored handles. The owner says there are no issues; they just needed something taller. Pickup only near NW Expressway and Council.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Oklahoma City tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.