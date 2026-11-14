Oklahoma City is busy growing, and the city needs more people who know codes, buildings, and land. If you like being out in the field and shaping how OKC develops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Code Enforcement Division, Development Services Department

City of Oklahoma City – Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.13–$37.35/hour ( $50,383–$77,986/year ). May start as Code Inspector Provisional at $22.09–$34.29/hour .

( ). May start as at . What you’ll do: Investigate complaints, inspect properties, and enforce business licensing, nuisance, and zoning codes . You’ll talk with residents and business owners, explain city rules, and prepare reports, notices, and citations.

Investigate complaints, inspect properties, and enforce . You’ll talk with residents and business owners, explain city rules, and prepare reports, notices, and citations. Good fit if you: Like working outdoors, can handle tough conversations with tact, and are comfortable reading maps, land descriptions, and city codes. Oklahoma Code Enforcement Certification is required within one year (or you start as Provisional).

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Development Center Division, Development Services Department

City of Oklahoma City – Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.33–$40.81/hour ( $54,977–$85,211/year ). May start as Building Inspector Provisional at $22.09–$34.29/hour .

( ). May start as at . What you’ll do: Visit commercial and residential construction sites , pools, and house moves to make sure work meets Oklahoma City Building Codes . You’ll work mostly independently in the field and flag issues for contractors and builders.

Visit , pools, and house moves to make sure work meets . You’ll work mostly independently in the field and flag issues for contractors and builders. Good fit if you: Have 5+ years in building construction or as a building inspector in a city of 20,000+ and hold (or can earn within a year) a State Building Inspector License. Expect ladders, roofs, dust, and some after-hours calls.

Employer: LHH recruiting for an Oklahoma City–based energy company

recruiting for an Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Lead land activities for operated and non-operated oil & gas assets —title and leasehold due diligence, negotiating leases and JOAs, resolving title defects, and overseeing brokers and outside landmen.

Lead —title and leasehold due diligence, negotiating leases and JOAs, resolving title defects, and overseeing brokers and outside landmen. Good fit if you: Have 7+ years of oil & gas land experience, strong title and agreement skills, and like a mix of strategic leadership and hands-on land work with direct impact on drilling, development, and A&D deals.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.