undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Several Education & Training Jobs Around Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City has a nice mix of hands-on classroom roles and higher-level training jobs right now. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—these are worth a look.
Museum Educator, Daily Programming
- Employer: Science Museum Oklahoma
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site museum role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and lead fun, hands-on STEM demos, curiosity carts, and activities for kids and families. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in education, museum studies, or STEAM and enjoy being energetic, creative, and a little silly while teaching science.
Program Specialist (Part-Time/Year-Round) - City
- Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Utilities Department
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time, year-round (up to 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $24.00 – $34.00 per hour
Support the Utilities Training team with employee training and workforce development—help coordinate classes, track records, and keep staff up to date on safety and onboarding. Good for someone 18+ with strong organization and communication skills who wants steady part-time professional work.
Technical Content Developer Associate Manager, AI POD
- Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage / Udacity)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (US-remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Varies by state; examples include $73,800–$182,600 in some locations listed in the posting
- Posting window: Anticipated through 12/13/2026
Build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Ideal if you have several years of experience in Python, ML, LLMs/agents, and instructional design and want to stay on the cutting edge of AI education while working remotely.
Special Education Paraprofessional – Bridgestone
- Employer: Western Heights Public Schools
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work side-by-side with a teacher to support students in special education—help with class activities, behavior support, personal care, and daily routines. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED plus Para Pro/WorkKeys or 48 college hours, and be comfortable moving around, assisting students, and pitching in wherever needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.