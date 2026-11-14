Oklahoma City has a nice mix of hands-on classroom roles and higher-level training jobs right now. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—these are worth a look.

Employer: Science Museum Oklahoma

Science Museum Oklahoma Location: Oklahoma City, OK (on-site museum role)

(on-site museum role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and lead fun, hands-on STEM demos, curiosity carts, and activities for kids and families. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in education, museum studies, or STEAM and enjoy being energetic, creative, and a little silly while teaching science.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Utilities Department

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, year-round (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.00 – $34.00 per hour

Support the Utilities Training team with employee training and workforce development—help coordinate classes, track records, and keep staff up to date on safety and onboarding. Good for someone 18+ with strong organization and communication skills who wants steady part-time professional work.

Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage / Udacity)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (US-remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by state; examples include $73,800–$182,600 in some locations listed in the posting

Varies by state; examples include in some locations listed in the posting Posting window: Anticipated through 12/13/2026

Build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Ideal if you have several years of experience in Python, ML, LLMs/agents, and instructional design and want to stay on the cutting edge of AI education while working remotely.

Employer: Western Heights Public Schools

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with a teacher to support students in special education—help with class activities, behavior support, personal care, and daily routines. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED plus Para Pro/WorkKeys or 48 college hours, and be comfortable moving around, assisting students, and pitching in wherever needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.