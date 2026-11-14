undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Oklahoma City transportation jobs with multiple solid pay options
Oklahoma City has a nice mix of driving and equipment roles right now, from entry-level delivery to higher-paid CDL and heavy equipment work.
Diesel Service Apprentice / Mechanic Intern
- Employer: Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC Kenworth)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time while in tech school
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Great if you’re in diesel tech school and want real shop experience at a major Kenworth dealer. You’ll do light maintenance under close supervision with clear paths to move up after you finish school.
PH - Switcher PT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time, outbound/evening shift
- Pay: Not listed
Move trailers around the yard and help load/unload packages. Good fit if you like fast-paced physical work and want a foot in the door with a big national carrier.
Automotive Technician A Tech
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.81 – $48.53/hour flat-rate
Lead-level auto tech role diagnosing drivability and electrical issues. Comes with paid ASE tests, day-one medical, 401(k) match, and performance-based pay if you’re an experienced technician.
Class A CDL OTR Truck Driver (W-2) – 23% Gross + Per Diem
- Employer: Nusga Logistics Ltd.
- Location: Based from Oklahoma City, OK (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time OTR
- Pay: About $2,400 – $2,850 per week (23% of gross + $80/day tax-free per diem)
Run a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia OTR about 3 weeks out at a time, with company-paid flight to OKC to pick up the truck. W-2 setup (no escrow), weekly direct deposit, and strong per diem for experienced Class A drivers.
Recent Graduates Apply – Truck Driver Class A
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $1,260 – $1,500 per week after training
Built for new CDL-A grads who want miles and structured training. You’ll run about two weeks out, two days home, with late-model tractors and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid orientation.
Construction Equipment Operator I – City
- Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works (Street & Drainage)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, City position
- Pay: $21.18 – $32.73/hour (about $44,224 – $68,340/year)
Operate tandems, tractor-trailers, loaders, and more on street and drainage projects. This is a safety-sensitive City job with strong benefits, retirement contributions, and steady hours plus overtime during weather events.
Independent Courier Contractor
- Employer: Merchandise Pickup Service
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OKC metro routes)
- Type: 1099 contractor
- Pay: About $200 – $250 per day (roughly $800 – $1,500 per week, paid per package)
Use your own car to deliver small/medium packages on 5–6 hour routes starting around 5 a.m. Pay is per package with weekly pay (and next-day pay option) if you want flexible, hustle-based income.
Contractor In Charge (CIC)
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28 – $37 per hour
Oversee safety and flagging for railroad construction and maintenance work, with 50–85% travel. Good for folks with at least 2 years railroad experience who want strong hourly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation.
Domino’s Delivery Driver – Flexible Hours (Store 6330)
- Employer: Domino’s PPI II – Store 6330
- Location: 6025 W Reno, Suite B, Oklahoma City, OK 73127
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: About $11 – $16/hour including tips (company lists $12–$16 average for top drivers)
Deliver pizzas in your own insured car, listen to your music, and pick up flexible shifts. Great if you want quick tip money, paid training, and a path into management.
Mover
- Employer: K&N Interior Consignment
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $15 – $20 per hour
Hands-on moving role loading, unloading, and transporting furniture and other items. Monday–Friday schedule with health insurance and paid time off if you’re strong, reliable, and like staying active.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—transportation roles in OKC tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.