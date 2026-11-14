Oklahoma City has a nice mix of driving and equipment roles right now, from entry-level delivery to higher-paid CDL and heavy equipment work.

Employer: Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC Kenworth)

Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC Kenworth) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time while in tech school

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Great if you’re in diesel tech school and want real shop experience at a major Kenworth dealer. You’ll do light maintenance under close supervision with clear paths to move up after you finish school.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, outbound/evening shift

Pay: Not listed

Move trailers around the yard and help load/unload packages. Good fit if you like fast-paced physical work and want a foot in the door with a big national carrier.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.81 – $48.53/hour flat-rate

Lead-level auto tech role diagnosing drivability and electrical issues. Comes with paid ASE tests, day-one medical, 401(k) match, and performance-based pay if you’re an experienced technician.

Employer: Nusga Logistics Ltd.

Location: Based from Oklahoma City, OK (OTR, on the road)

Type: Full-time OTR

Pay: About $2,400 – $2,850 per week (23% of gross + $80/day tax-free per diem)

Run a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia OTR about 3 weeks out at a time, with company-paid flight to OKC to pick up the truck. W-2 setup (no escrow), weekly direct deposit, and strong per diem for experienced Class A drivers.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,260 – $1,500 per week after training

Built for new CDL-A grads who want miles and structured training. You’ll run about two weeks out, two days home, with late-model tractors and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid orientation.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Public Works (Street & Drainage)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, City position

Pay: $21.18 – $32.73/hour (about $44,224 – $68,340/year)

Operate tandems, tractor-trailers, loaders, and more on street and drainage projects. This is a safety-sensitive City job with strong benefits, retirement contributions, and steady hours plus overtime during weather events.

Employer: Merchandise Pickup Service

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (OKC metro routes)

Type: 1099 contractor

Pay: About $200 – $250 per day (roughly $800 – $1,500 per week, paid per package)

Use your own car to deliver small/medium packages on 5–6 hour routes starting around 5 a.m. Pay is per package with weekly pay (and next-day pay option) if you want flexible, hustle-based income.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $37 per hour

Oversee safety and flagging for railroad construction and maintenance work, with 50–85% travel. Good for folks with at least 2 years railroad experience who want strong hourly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Domino’s PPI II – Store 6330

Location: 6025 W Reno, Suite B, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: About $11 – $16/hour including tips (company lists $12–$16 average for top drivers)

Deliver pizzas in your own insured car, listen to your music, and pick up flexible shifts. Great if you want quick tip money, paid training, and a path into management.

Employer: K&N Interior Consignment

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $15 – $20 per hour

Hands-on moving role loading, unloading, and transporting furniture and other items. Monday–Friday schedule with health insurance and paid time off if you’re strong, reliable, and like staying active.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—transportation roles in OKC tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.