Oklahoma City has some solid logistics and supply chain openings right now, from entry‑level warehouse work to senior sourcing roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: SCA position, hourly rate set by federal contract (exact rate listed on LM requisition)

Handle receiving, storage, tracking, and shipping of parts that support F‑22 depot operations. Good fit if you have 3+ years in inventory/warehouse/supply chain, know inventory systems, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50 – $25.50 per hour (plus possible shift diff & overtime)

Support Amazon’s Last Mile delivery operations by assigning work, tracking labor hours, coaching associates, and helping hit daily production goals. This is a hands‑on lead role for someone who’s comfortable on their feet, can lift up to 49 lbs, and wants leadership experience in a big logistics network.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Starts at $23.64/hour during training , plus incentive pay based on productivity

, plus incentive pay based on productivity Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, start around 4:30 PM until work is done; overtime and some weekends/holidays as needed

Pick and palletize food orders in a multi‑temperature warehouse using electric pallet jacks. Very physical role (lifting 20–80+ lbs, 1,000+ cases a shift) with benefits starting Day 1 and clear paths to grow in distribution.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, City position (AFSCME)

Pay: $21.18 – $32.73/hour ($44,223.84 – $68,340.24/year)

Lead inventory control for a large City warehouse/yard (Public Works or Public Safety IT). You’ll issue supplies, manage stock records, research vendors, and guide co‑workers. Comes with strong City benefits and retirement, but you must complete an online job knowledge test and meet safety‑sensitive requirements.

Employer: Nortek Data Center Cooling

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role includes full benefits package)

Senior sourcing role owning metals and fasteners for data center cooling equipment. You’ll build category strategies, negotiate with suppliers, manage risk, and support multi‑site manufacturing. Best for someone with 5+ years in sourcing/category management in manufacturing and strong metals market knowledge.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive pay; full‑time benefits eligible)

Blend sales, customer service, and delivery logistics for AutoZone’s commercial accounts. You’ll manage orders, deliveries, billing, and account visits, and may lead the commercial team when the manager is out. Good step if you like the automotive world and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.