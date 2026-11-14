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📣 Oklahoma City Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Oklahoma City’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure roles. If you like talking to people and closing deals, this week has some strong picks.
Sales Representative – OKC/Norman
- Employer: Labatt Food Service
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK / Norman territory
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (foodservice sales with long-term accounts)
Build a sales career calling on restaurants and foodservice operators. Full sales cycle role where you grow a territory, manage relationships for years, and sell a well-known food distributor. Send resume to hr@labattfood.com.
Solutions Consultant 2 (Remote, based near OKC)
- Employer: Palo Alto Networks
- Location: Remote – Oklahoma City area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $206,400 – $283,800/year (base + commission target)
High-level technical sales engineering role in cybersecurity, supporting complex accounts and long sales cycles. Ideal if you have 6+ years pre-sales/SE experience and want big earning potential plus stock and bonus.
Outside Sales Professional – Custom Clothing
- Employer: Tom James Company
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Typical 1st year ~$70K, top performers $125K–$175K, uncapped commission + guaranteed training pay
Build your own book of business selling custom clothing to busy professionals at their offices and homes. Strong fit if you’re ambitious, coachable, and like relationship-based selling.
Parts Sales Manager – Store Management Track
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and a small team in-store while learning the management side of automotive retail. Good for someone with flexible hours who wants leadership experience and steady growth.
Motor Vehicle Accident Account Manager (Hybrid)
- Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation / SERC Physical Therapy
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Hybrid, multi-state territory)
- Type: Full-time / Other
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year
Field-based account management role building referral relationships with personal injury attorneys, law firms, and physicians. Great if you like networking, healthcare, and territory growth work.
(Duplicate listing also appears under SERC Physical Therapy; it’s the same role.)
Sales Coordinator
- Employer: Walrus Audio
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $39,000 – $43,000/year
Support the sales team with customer emails, order entry, and keeping systems organized for a music-gear company. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented, like improving workflows, and enjoy a creative environment.
Commercial Roofing Sales Rep
- Employer: 4 Star General Contracting, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)
- Type: Full-time, commission with draw
- Salary: $125,000 – $200,000/year (uncapped commission, first-year potential)
Sell high-ticket commercial roofing projects with longer sales cycles and big payouts. You’ll need prior outside sales experience, a driver’s license, and be willing to climb roofs—no roofing background required.
Flyer Distributor – Local Marketing
- Employer: Wholistic Home Services
- Location: Oklahoma City metro, OK
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor
- Salary: From $15/hour, ~3–6 hours/week
Walk neighborhoods with a teammate to hang flyers and door hangers for a local home-services company. Super flexible side-gig if you like being outdoors and want a small weekly income boost.
Business Development Manager
- Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own revenue and profit growth for a major beverage distributor, managing key accounts and market strategy. Best for someone with 3–5 years industry sales experience and strong analytics.
Part-Time Brand Ambassador (Coffee)
- Employer: Breville
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-store demos)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16 – $23/hour, 10–24 hours/week (mainly weekends)
Demo Breville coffee gear in stores, chat with shoppers, and keep displays looking sharp. Great if you love coffee, enjoy talking with people, and want a fun weekend job.
Pharmaceutical Field Sales Representative
- Employer: Inizio Engage (for Genentech)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $130,000/year base range
Promote specialty biotech brands, build relationships with healthcare providers, and manage a territory. Strong match if you have B2B/B2C sales experience and want to break into or grow in pharma/biotech.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—sales roles in OKC tend to move fast once they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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