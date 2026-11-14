Oklahoma City’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure roles. If you like talking to people and closing deals, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Labatt Food Service Location: Oklahoma City, OK / Norman territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (foodservice sales with long-term accounts)

Build a sales career calling on restaurants and foodservice operators. Full sales cycle role where you grow a territory, manage relationships for years, and sell a well-known food distributor. Send resume to hr@labattfood.com.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Location: Remote – Oklahoma City area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $206,400 – $283,800/year (base + commission target)

High-level technical sales engineering role in cybersecurity, supporting complex accounts and long sales cycles. Ideal if you have 6+ years pre-sales/SE experience and want big earning potential plus stock and bonus.

Employer: Tom James Company

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Typical 1st year ~$70K, top performers $125K–$175K, uncapped commission + guaranteed training pay

Build your own book of business selling custom clothing to busy professionals at their offices and homes. Strong fit if you’re ambitious, coachable, and like relationship-based selling.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and a small team in-store while learning the management side of automotive retail. Good for someone with flexible hours who wants leadership experience and steady growth.

Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation / SERC Physical Therapy

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (Hybrid, multi-state territory)

Type: Full-time / Other

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Field-based account management role building referral relationships with personal injury attorneys, law firms, and physicians. Great if you like networking, healthcare, and territory growth work.

(Duplicate listing also appears under SERC Physical Therapy; it’s the same role.)

Employer: Walrus Audio

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,000 – $43,000/year

Support the sales team with customer emails, order entry, and keeping systems organized for a music-gear company. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented, like improving workflows, and enjoy a creative environment.

Employer: 4 Star General Contracting, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time, commission with draw

Salary: $125,000 – $200,000/year (uncapped commission, first-year potential)

Sell high-ticket commercial roofing projects with longer sales cycles and big payouts. You’ll need prior outside sales experience, a driver’s license, and be willing to climb roofs—no roofing background required.

Employer: Wholistic Home Services

Location: Oklahoma City metro, OK

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor

Salary: From $15/hour, ~3–6 hours/week

Walk neighborhoods with a teammate to hang flyers and door hangers for a local home-services company. Super flexible side-gig if you like being outdoors and want a small weekly income boost.

Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own revenue and profit growth for a major beverage distributor, managing key accounts and market strategy. Best for someone with 3–5 years industry sales experience and strong analytics.

Employer: Breville

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-store demos)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16 – $23/hour, 10–24 hours/week (mainly weekends)

Demo Breville coffee gear in stores, chat with shoppers, and keep displays looking sharp. Great if you love coffee, enjoy talking with people, and want a fun weekend job.

Employer: Inizio Engage (for Genentech)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000/year base range

Promote specialty biotech brands, build relationships with healthcare providers, and manage a territory. Strong match if you have B2B/B2C sales experience and want to break into or grow in pharma/biotech.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—sales roles in OKC tend to move fast once they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.