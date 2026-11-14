Oklahoma City has a steady flow of security and safety roles right now, from entry-level guard work to higher-paid technical fire systems jobs. If you like keeping people and property safe, there’s a good mix of schedules and pay rates here.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $24–$38/hour

In this field role, you service and repair electronic fire alarm and life safety systems at customer sites. Great fit if you have low-voltage experience and want steady work with a global building-systems company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $15.23/hour, weekly pay

Access-control role at a logistics/distribution site, managing entry points, checking credentials, and doing patrols. Good for someone who likes routine, clear procedures, and steady afternoon/evening hours (2 PM–10 PM, Mon–Thu).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $14.50/hour, weekly pay

Overnight front-desk role at a tech/media/telecom site, greeting visitors, issuing badges, and watching cameras/alarms. Nice option if you want lighter, night-shift hours and customer service mixed with security.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro locations)

Type: Full- and Part-Time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Unarmed posts across the OKC metro, doing access control, patrols, and incident reporting. Requires an Oklahoma CLEET Unarmed Security License and offers medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro locations)

Type: Full- and Part-Time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Armed officer roles with patrols, access control, and incident response across multiple sites. Needs a valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed Security License and offers benefits plus a wide range of shifts (1st, 2nd, 3rd, weekends, school hours, summers).

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK (metro locations)

Type: Full- and Part-Time

Pay: $28/hour

Higher-paying armed role geared toward experienced officers with a CLEET Armed license. You’ll provide a visible security presence, respond to incidents, and coordinate with law enforcement and emergency services.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time, On-Site

Pay: $14–$17/hour

Control-room style job watching cameras and alarms, documenting events, and calling clients or authorities as needed. Good for detail-oriented folks who prefer an indoor, tech-heavy environment over patrol work.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages)

Retail loss prevention role focused on stopping theft, investigating fraud, and keeping shoppers and staff safe. Comes with store discount, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could land you a new badge or uniform soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.