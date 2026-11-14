Oklahoma City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, physical work. Here are several roles where you can grow your skills and build a steady career.

Employer: Oldcastle APG (a CRH company)

Oldcastle APG (a company) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (production / other)

Full-time (production / other) Pay: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Run production machinery in a dry mix plant, help with setups, quality checks, and routine maintenance. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like the idea of growth, benefits, and internal promotion in a large, stable company.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Pay: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Light bodywork on late-model vehicles: prepping, sanding, buffing, bumper work, and minor plastic welding. Comes with 100% company-paid healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO (your birthday is a holiday), and training paths from entry-level to expert.

Employer: Oso Perforating

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Operate an automatic feed CNC saw, use gauges and blueprints, and handle material with overhead cranes and forklifts. Great for someone mechanically inclined with 1+ year experience, basic math skills, and comfortable working around loud machinery.

Employer: Downing

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Keep production moving by handling shipping, receiving, inventory control, and deliveries between locations. You’ll use forklifts and pallet jacks, stay active all day, and need 2–3 years of warehouse/inventory experience plus a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Gulftech Group / Gulfco Manufacturing

Location: Plant in Pueblo, CO (recruiting from Oklahoma City)

Plant in (recruiting from Oklahoma City) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $36/hour starting, with higher full range

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu), 1st and 2nd shift options, and strong benefits (medical, 401k, profit sharing, paid time off, and more). Includes relocation assistance for eligible new hires if you’re open to moving from OKC to Colorado.

Employer: Smurfit WestRock

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate forklifts to load/unload trailers, move material to storage, and support production while doing basic inspections and preventive maintenance. Good for someone with solid attendance, willing to work overtime, and focused on safety and cleanliness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.