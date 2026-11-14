Oklahoma City keeps adding solid legal and compliance roles, especially in insurance and financial services. If you’ve got claims, litigation, or AML experience, this week has some strong options.

Employer: CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group Location: Remote (open to OKC applicants; U.S. only, except HI & AK)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,865 – $119,800 + up to 12% annual bonus (location-based)

Handle complex litigated auto and homeowners claims, set strategy with defense counsel, and drive settlements on high-exposure files. Fully remote with a strong compensation package, 401(k) match, and bonus, ideal if you have senior casualty or complex claims experience and want big-case work without relocating.

Employer: Trisura

Location: Oklahoma City, OK – Hybrid

Type: Salary (full-time; exact range not listed)

Support a specialty insurance delegated authority claims team with litigation tracking, governance records, vendor oversight, and reporting. Good fit if you have paralegal, claims, or compliance experience and like organized, detail-heavy work in a growth-focused insurance company with benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: APMEX / Bullion International Group

Location: Downtown Oklahoma City, OK (in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Financial Crimes/AML team for a major precious metals group, overseeing BSA/AML, OFAC, sanctions, and financial crimes monitoring and testing. Great for someone with 5+ years AML/sanctions experience, 2+ years leadership, and a certification like CAMS or CFE, plus perks like free daily lunch, free downtown parking, 401(k) match, tuition help, and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—OKC’s legal and compliance scene is only getting stronger.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.