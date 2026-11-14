undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and community spots are all adding to their teams. Here are several solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.
Host(ess)
- Employer: Fogo de Chão
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Welcome guests, manage seating, and keep the lobby stocked and tidy at this popular Brazilian steakhouse. Full-time roles can come with medical, dental, vision, and other benefits after a short waiting period.
Churrasqueiro I (Gaucho Chef)
- Employer: Fogo de Chão
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grill and serve Brazilian-style meats, answer guest questions, and keep the grill area clean. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on cooking and can handle a fast pace and weekend/holiday shifts.
Busser
- Employer: Fogo de Chão
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support servers by refilling sides, clearing and resetting tables, and running trays. Great entry role with access to health benefits options even for part-time team members.
Store Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)
Run a single restaurant, lead the team, and drive results while completing a paid leadership training path toward General Manager. Comes with free meals, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and more.
(Duplicate Store Manager posting not repeated.)
Event Services Coordinator – OKC Sports
- Employer: Visit Oklahoma City
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help coordinate sporting and equine events in OKC—working with planners, hotels, and venues to make sure events run smoothly. Good for organized, detail-focused folks with interest in hospitality or sports.
Cashier/Food Service Worker
- Employer: Sodexo at SSM St. Anthony Hospital
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 per hour
Handle cash/credit transactions, help set up and serve food, and support the retail food area in the hospital. Open to all experience levels and comes with benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Child Care Center Cook (Food Specialist)
- Employer: Learning Care Group
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare home-style, nutritious meals and snacks for kids and staff, follow health guidelines, and help in classrooms when needed. Nice match if you like cooking and working around children.
Cook I / Lead Cook
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a kitchen station, execute recipes, and oversee quality and plating at a Hilton property. Role comes with Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and other perks for eligible team members.
Part-Time Cook – The Haven
- Employer: City Care Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, mainly weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare and serve comforting meals for guests in a medical respite program, keep the kitchen clean, and support a calm, respectful environment. Great if you want your cooking to directly support people in recovery.
Laundry Attendant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel
- Location: Downtown Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Sort and process hotel linens, run washers/dryers, and keep the laundry area organized at a large convention hotel. Good fit if you like physical work behind the scenes in a busy hospitality setting.
F&B Manager – Market 56
- Employer: OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark (Pyramid Global Hospitality)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Listed as variable; exact amount not specified
Lead food and beverage operations for Market 56, including cost controls, menus, hiring, and training. A strong option for experienced F&B leaders looking to grow with a new resort property.
Barista Lead – 30th Street Market
- Employer: Venerable Concepts
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Not specified (likely part- or full-time; see posting)
- Salary: Based on experience
Lead the barista team, make espresso drinks on a manual machine, and keep service smooth in a community-focused coffee shop. Ideal if you have 2+ years of coffee experience and enjoy mentoring others.
Dietary Cook
- Employer: South Pointe Rehabilitation & Care Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 12:30 PM–8:00 PM)
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
Cook meals for residents in a senior care setting, follow menus and diet orders, and help oversee dietary staff. Offers PTO, holidays with premium pay, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.