Oklahoma City’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and community spots are all adding to their teams. Here are several solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome guests, manage seating, and keep the lobby stocked and tidy at this popular Brazilian steakhouse. Full-time roles can come with medical, dental, vision, and other benefits after a short waiting period.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grill and serve Brazilian-style meats, answer guest questions, and keep the grill area clean. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on cooking and can handle a fast pace and weekend/holiday shifts.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support servers by refilling sides, clearing and resetting tables, and running trays. Great entry role with access to health benefits options even for part-time team members.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single restaurant, lead the team, and drive results while completing a paid leadership training path toward General Manager. Comes with free meals, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and more.

(Duplicate Store Manager posting not repeated.)

Employer: Visit Oklahoma City

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help coordinate sporting and equine events in OKC—working with planners, hotels, and venues to make sure events run smoothly. Good for organized, detail-focused folks with interest in hospitality or sports.

Employer: Sodexo at SSM St. Anthony Hospital

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Handle cash/credit transactions, help set up and serve food, and support the retail food area in the hospital. Open to all experience levels and comes with benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Learning Care Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare home-style, nutritious meals and snacks for kids and staff, follow health guidelines, and help in classrooms when needed. Nice match if you like cooking and working around children.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a kitchen station, execute recipes, and oversee quality and plating at a Hilton property. Role comes with Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and other perks for eligible team members.

Employer: City Care Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, mainly weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve comforting meals for guests in a medical respite program, keep the kitchen clean, and support a calm, respectful environment. Great if you want your cooking to directly support people in recovery.

Employer: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel

Location: Downtown Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Sort and process hotel linens, run washers/dryers, and keep the laundry area organized at a large convention hotel. Good fit if you like physical work behind the scenes in a busy hospitality setting.

Employer: OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark (Pyramid Global Hospitality)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Listed as variable; exact amount not specified

Lead food and beverage operations for Market 56, including cost controls, menus, hiring, and training. A strong option for experienced F&B leaders looking to grow with a new resort property.

Employer: Venerable Concepts

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Not specified (likely part- or full-time; see posting)

Not specified (likely part- or full-time; see posting) Salary: Based on experience

Lead the barista team, make espresso drinks on a manual machine, and keep service smooth in a community-focused coffee shop. Ideal if you have 2+ years of coffee experience and enjoy mentoring others.

Employer: South Pointe Rehabilitation & Care Center

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 12:30 PM–8:00 PM)

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Cook meals for residents in a senior care setting, follow menus and diet orders, and help oversee dietary staff. Offers PTO, holidays with premium pay, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.