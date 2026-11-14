Oklahoma City is busy with big builds and steady retail traffic, which means solid leadership roles are popping up. Here are a few management jobs worth a look this week.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Ryan Companies US, Inc. Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead complex commercial builds on the National Mission Critical team, including data center projects. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and client relationships, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, and wellness programs.

Employer: Addison Group (for a client in energy/industrial construction)

Addison Group (for a client in energy/industrial construction) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, long-term contract (potential through 2029)

Pay: Competitive – based on experience

Support a major capital project in power generation or heavy industrial construction. Great if you’re strong in Primavera P6 and CPM scheduling, want long-term project stability, and like a mix of office work and field visits, with benefits and possible per diem.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works)

(Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.70 – $32.34 per hour

Run the service side of a busy auto shop, leading techs and being the main contact for customers. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, training, and ASE support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.