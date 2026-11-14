Oklahoma City’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, car washes, and even a holiday light park are all hiring. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care

Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $55,170 – $93,780/year

Lead a busy auto care retail store, drive sales, manage staff, and keep customers coming back. Comes with day‑one medical, paid vacation, 401(k) match, and lots of training and growth potential.

Employer: Groupe Dynamite (GARAGE)

Location: Penn Square, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + bonus + benefits)

Run a fashion‑forward clothing store, lead a high‑energy team, and hit sales goals. Great fit if you love style, social media, and want a clothing discount plus development programs.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Be the go‑to person between customers and the service shop—quote jobs, suggest add‑ons, and keep people updated on repairs. Commissioned role with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Quail Springs, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $23.95/hour

Oversee the Victoria’s Secret side of the store—visuals, fitting rooms, and a team of supervisors and associates. Good for experienced retail leaders who enjoy coaching and driving sales.

Employer: Madewell

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Help shoppers find their style, support store tasks, and work with a friendly team. Comes with up to 60% off at Madewell, J.Crew, and J.Crew Factory plus bonus potential.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.65 – $24.46/hour

Hybrid role where you sell at the counter and do basic auto services like oil changes and tires. Great entry point if you want retail experience plus hands‑on automotive training and certifications.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.05 – $35.00/hour

Help run the grocery department—merchandising, scheduling, vendor relations, and coaching team members. Good match if you have retail leadership experience and like a fast, customer‑focused store.

Employer: Lakeshore Learning Materials

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in an education‑focused store helping teachers and families find learning materials. Mix of customer service, stocking, and merchandising with a generous employee discount.

Employer: Perfumes 4U

Location: OKC Outlets, West Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $65,000/year (base + bonus + commission + incentives)

Launch and lead a new fragrance store, build the team, and own sales results. Strong fit if you have beauty or luxury retail experience and want commission, bonuses, and full benefits.

Employer: Light Bright, LLC

Location: The Light Park OKC, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Type: Seasonal, in-person (nights/weekends/holidays)

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Help run a drive‑through holiday light show—greeting guests, scanning/selling tickets, directing cars, and selling merch. Great short‑term gig if you like high‑energy, outdoor night work.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.70 – $32.34/hour

Lead the service side of the shop—assign work, manage techs, and keep customers informed and happy. Ideal if you have strong auto repair background and want leadership plus solid benefits.

Employer: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Type: Part-time or Full-time (25–35 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Outdoor, fast‑paced role greeting guests, explaining wash packages, and keeping the site clean and safe. Comes with free car washes, PTO from day one, and growth opportunities.

Employer: XL Parts / The Parts House

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Support store operations for an auto parts retailer—shipping/receiving, inventory, cash handling, and driver scheduling. Good for detail‑oriented folks with retail or warehouse experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.