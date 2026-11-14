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🚧 Oklahoma City construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings
Oklahoma City’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with tools and seeing real results at the end of the day.
Casing Floorhand - OKC
- Employer: Nabors Industries
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the rig floor helping with casing and drill pipe operations: picking up, laying down, running, and connecting casing and drill strings. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work, tools, and a fast-paced oilfield setting.
Estimator – Commercial Drywall
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local contractor)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year + bonus potential
Estimate drywall, metal stud framing (interior and exterior), and ACT for commercial projects. You’ll do takeoffs, review plans, and help turn bid invites into clear, accurate proposals as part of an established estimating team.
Gutter / Permanent Lighting Installer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-person)
- Type: Flexible / other
- Pay: $500–$2,500 per week
Install gutters and permanent exterior lighting on homes and businesses. Uses ladders, hand and power tools, and basic plan reading; tools and paid training are provided, with a flexible schedule and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep checking—busy seasons in OKC construction often bring more openings fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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