Oklahoma City’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with tools and seeing real results at the end of the day.

Employer: Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the rig floor helping with casing and drill pipe operations: picking up, laying down, running, and connecting casing and drill strings. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work, tools, and a fast-paced oilfield setting.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local contractor)

(recruiting for a local contractor) Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year + bonus potential

Estimate drywall, metal stud framing (interior and exterior), and ACT for commercial projects. You’ll do takeoffs, review plans, and help turn bid invites into clear, accurate proposals as part of an established estimating team.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Oklahoma City, OK (in-person)

Oklahoma City, OK (in-person) Type: Flexible / other

Flexible / other Pay: $500–$2,500 per week

Install gutters and permanent exterior lighting on homes and businesses. Uses ladders, hand and power tools, and basic plan reading; tools and paid training are provided, with a flexible schedule and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep checking—busy seasons in OKC construction often bring more openings fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.