Oklahoma City has some strong openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and based right here in town.

Employer: Pivot – A Turning Point for Youth

Pivot – A Turning Point for Youth Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with high‑risk youth ages 12–24 through street outreach, conflict mediation, and mentorship. You’ll be out in the community, helping de‑escalate tense situations, connecting youth to therapy, housing, and job paths, and working closely with a tight‑knit RISE team.

Employer: Pivot – A Turning Point for Youth

Pivot – A Turning Point for Youth Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support youth who are experiencing homelessness or living on their own by helping with housing, school, work, life skills, and family/natural supports. This role is a mix of deep case management, data tracking, and community outreach, ideal if you have strong experience with youth and families.

Employer: Family & Children’s Services

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (Case Manager II or III)

Full-time (Case Manager II or III) Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year

Benefits: Premium medical/dental/vision (some zero-cost options), up to 6% retirement match, life & disability coverage, up to 34 paid days off in year one

Work with adults living with serious mental illness and/or substance use issues, helping with housing, income, benefits, daily living skills, and crisis support. Great fit if you’re bilingual, have behavioral health experience, and want to be part of a team-based CCBHC model with strong benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.