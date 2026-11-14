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🔧 Oklahoma City building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Oklahoma City has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp.
Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring around Oklahoma City, OK:
Restoration Crew Chief
Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour
This is a lead role on restoration jobs, coordinating crews, talking with customers, and making sure homes and businesses are cleaned up and repaired after damage. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), uniforms, and training, plus room to grow in a big national brand.
Maintenance Technician - Forest Creek
Employer: Pegasus Residential
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Apartment maintenance role where you handle service requests, basic repairs, and grounds/pool work. Standout perks include 100% paid medical for employees, 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, weekly on-call bonus, paid certifications, and 401(k) match.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same job, so it’s listed once here.)
Lead Maintenance Technician - Maddox on Eagle
Employer: Dominium
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Lead maintenance for a 264-unit affordable housing community—overseeing repairs, preventive maintenance, and sometimes supervising other staff. Offers competitive salary, bonus program, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave) and clear career development.
Cleaning Attendant
Employer: Crunch Fitness – Undefeated Tribe
Location: 8490 NW Expressway St, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Type: Full-time
Keep a busy gym spotless and welcoming—cleaning, organizing, and greeting members. You get PTO, subsidized health benefits, free gym membership, and a steady, checklist-style role in a high-energy fitness environment.
Make Ready Technician I (The Retreat at Riverbend)
Employer: Two Coast Living
Location: Oklahoma City, OK (The Retreat at Riverbend)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM; occasional on-call/weekends
Pay: $19 – $21 per hour base salary
Get apartments move-in ready with painting, small repairs, cleaning, and basic maintenance. This role is built as a pathway to Maintenance Technician, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and training.
Maintenance Technician II (3rd Shift)
Employer: Medline Medical Supply
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri, 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM)
Maintain and repair conveyors, automation, and robotics in a large facility, plus general building work. Ideal if you have 5+ years maintenance experience and like technical systems, CMMS logs, and mentoring junior techs.
Mobile Car Detailer
Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Full-time
Detail cars at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Great if you’re independent, have your own detailing gear, and want flexible, on-the-go work with lots of customer interaction.
Maintenance Worker II (Part-Time/Year-Round) – City
Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Parks & Recreation, Grounds Management
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Type: Part-time, year-round (up to 29 hours/week)
Pay: $14.00 – $15.25 per hour
City role doing semi-skilled building and grounds maintenance, light equipment operation, and basic repairs. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, city experience, and don’t mind safety checks, background checks, and drug testing.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hands-on roles like these tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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