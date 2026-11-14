Oklahoma City has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring around Oklahoma City, OK:

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

This is a lead role on restoration jobs, coordinating crews, talking with customers, and making sure homes and businesses are cleaned up and repaired after damage. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), uniforms, and training, plus room to grow in a big national brand.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Apartment maintenance role where you handle service requests, basic repairs, and grounds/pool work. Standout perks include 100% paid medical for employees, 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, weekly on-call bonus, paid certifications, and 401(k) match.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same job, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Dominium

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Lead maintenance for a 264-unit affordable housing community—overseeing repairs, preventive maintenance, and sometimes supervising other staff. Offers competitive salary, bonus program, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave) and clear career development.

Employer: Crunch Fitness – Undefeated Tribe

Location: 8490 NW Expressway St, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Type: Full-time

Keep a busy gym spotless and welcoming—cleaning, organizing, and greeting members. You get PTO, subsidized health benefits, free gym membership, and a steady, checklist-style role in a high-energy fitness environment.

Employer: Two Coast Living

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (The Retreat at Riverbend)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM; occasional on-call/weekends

Pay: $19 – $21 per hour base salary

Get apartments move-in ready with painting, small repairs, cleaning, and basic maintenance. This role is built as a pathway to Maintenance Technician, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and training.

Employer: Medline Medical Supply

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri, 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM)

Maintain and repair conveyors, automation, and robotics in a large facility, plus general building work. Ideal if you have 5+ years maintenance experience and like technical systems, CMMS logs, and mentoring junior techs.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Detail cars at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Great if you’re independent, have your own detailing gear, and want flexible, on-the-go work with lots of customer interaction.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City – Parks & Recreation, Grounds Management

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, year-round (up to 29 hours/week)

Pay: $14.00 – $15.25 per hour

City role doing semi-skilled building and grounds maintenance, light equipment operation, and basic repairs. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, city experience, and don’t mind safety checks, background checks, and drug testing.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hands-on roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.