Oklahoma City’s creative scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on content roles and higher-level communications work. If you’re into design, social media, or storytelling, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Oklahoma City

City of Oklahoma City Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Part-time, year-round (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour

Support the Parks and Recreation Marketing Division with digital work: social media posts, newsletters, digital ads, graphic design, writing, photo/video and editing. Great fit if you want steady part-time hours to build a portfolio while working directly for the City.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Create video and other content for multiple social platforms, then track how it performs and adjust based on analytics. Good for someone who loves filming, editing, and testing new ideas to grow engagement.

Employer: OG&E

Location: Oklahoma City, OK 73101

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary range: $79,643 – $106,184/year

Lead internal and external communications programs, manage media relationships, and handle crisis communications for a major utility. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Communications/PR/Journalism and 5+ years experience turning complex info into clear, strategic messaging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to shape your resume or portfolio.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.