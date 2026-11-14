Oklahoma City’s engineering scene is busy right now, from data centers to defense and food tech. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options at different career levels.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Oklahoma City, OK (heavy travel across North America)

(heavy travel across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on commissioning and startup for large industrial and data center projects, leading testing, energization, and troubleshooting of complex electrical systems. Ideal if you have 10+ years in electrical/industrial projects and like site work, travel, and high-impact infrastructure.

Employer: Electrical Consultants, Inc. (ECI)

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Support power engineering projects with CAD drafting for substations, transmission, and industrial facilities. Good fit if you have a CAD degree/certificate or 2+ years CAD experience and want strong benefits and growth in the power sector.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $153,900 per year + potential incentives

Lead EV battery system product development from concept through launch, including design, prototyping, testing, and mentoring junior engineers. Great for someone with 4+ years engineering experience, strong GD&T skills, and interest in EV/energy tech.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: $84,000 – $100,000 (paid hourly based on hours worked)

Design plumbing and utility systems (DWV, potable water, storm, process drains) for fast-paced data center projects. Best for designers with 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and experience in industrial or data center work.

Employer: Larson Design Group

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior PE role leading mechanical design for federal projects, including planning, QA/QC, budgets, and mentoring younger staff. Good match if you’re a PE with ~12+ years’ experience looking for leadership, ESOP ownership, and flexible work.

Employer: nVent

Location: Oklahoma City, OK (100% remote in central/western US, ~30% travel)

(100% remote in central/western US, ~30% travel) Type: Full-time

Total Target Cash Range: ~$96,300 – $205,400+ depending on region and performance

Act as the technical lead for data center power and cooling solutions, supporting sales, quoting, and customer applications. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data center tech, a mechanical/electrical background, and enjoy customer-facing field work.

Employer: Clean Crop Technologies, Inc.

Location: Oklahoma City / Hennessey, OK area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 + equity

Own the mung bean (and future crops) processing line performance—tuning equipment, improving yield/OEE, and leading maintenance and small capital projects. Great for 4+ year process/manufacturing engineers in food/grain who want hands-on work at a growing startup.

Employer: Walter P Moore

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level civil role doing calculations, drawings, and reports while learning from a large, well-known engineering firm. Perfect for recent grads with a BS/MS in Civil, EIT, and skills in MicroStation/AutoCAD/Civil 3D.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $170,000

Lead integration and test for advanced unmanned aerial systems, from test planning and execution to mentoring other engineers and supporting flight tests. Best for senior engineers with 10+ years integration/test experience, strong instrumentation and DAQ skills, and the ability to support defense programs (U.S. citizenship and clearance eligibility).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.