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Oklahoma City
🏗️ Oklahoma City Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
13 days ago
Oklahoma City’s engineering scene is busy right now, from data centers to defense and food tech. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options at different career levels.
Senior Electrical Commissioning Engineer
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (heavy travel across North America)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on commissioning and startup for large industrial and data center projects, leading testing, energization, and troubleshooting of complex electrical systems. Ideal if you have 10+ years in electrical/industrial projects and like site work, travel, and high-impact infrastructure.
CADD Drafter
- Employer: Electrical Consultants, Inc. (ECI)
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Support power engineering projects with CAD drafting for substations, transmission, and industrial facilities. Good fit if you have a CAD degree/certificate or 2+ years CAD experience and want strong benefits and growth in the power sector.
Sr. Product Development Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical)
- Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,300 – $153,900 per year + potential incentives
Lead EV battery system product development from concept through launch, including design, prototyping, testing, and mentoring junior engineers. Great for someone with 4+ years engineering experience, strong GD&T skills, and interest in EV/energy tech.
Plumbing Designer (Data Center)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Salary: $84,000 – $100,000 (paid hourly based on hours worked)
Design plumbing and utility systems (DWV, potable water, storm, process drains) for fast-paced data center projects. Best for designers with 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and experience in industrial or data center work.
Sr. Mechanical Engineer – Federal
- Employer: Larson Design Group
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior PE role leading mechanical design for federal projects, including planning, QA/QC, budgets, and mentoring younger staff. Good match if you’re a PE with ~12+ years’ experience looking for leadership, ESOP ownership, and flexible work.
Field Application Engineer – Data Center Solutions
- Employer: nVent
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK (100% remote in central/western US, ~30% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Total Target Cash Range: ~$96,300 – $205,400+ depending on region and performance
Act as the technical lead for data center power and cooling solutions, supporting sales, quoting, and customer applications. Ideal if you have 5+ years in data center tech, a mechanical/electrical background, and enjoy customer-facing field work.
Process Engineer
- Employer: Clean Crop Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Oklahoma City / Hennessey, OK area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 + equity
Own the mung bean (and future crops) processing line performance—tuning equipment, improving yield/OEE, and leading maintenance and small capital projects. Great for 4+ year process/manufacturing engineers in food/grain who want hands-on work at a growing startup.
Graduate Engineer – Civil
- Employer: Walter P Moore
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level civil role doing calculations, drawings, and reports while learning from a large, well-known engineering firm. Perfect for recent grads with a BS/MS in Civil, EIT, and skills in MicroStation/AutoCAD/Civil 3D.
Integration and Test Engineer IV
- Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000 – $170,000
Lead integration and test for advanced unmanned aerial systems, from test planning and execution to mentoring other engineers and supporting flight tests. Best for senior engineers with 10+ years integration/test experience, strong instrumentation and DAQ skills, and the ability to support defense programs (U.S. citizenship and clearance eligibility).
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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